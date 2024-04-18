National Football League 2024 Arizona Cardinals 7-round mock draft: Kyler Murray gets his generational WR1 Published Apr. 18, 2024 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In Year 2 of the team's rebuild, the Arizona Cardinals can take another step by adding a handful of key contributors around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

Last year, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort showed a willingness to maneuver around the draft board to accumulate more picks. And with six selections in the top 100 this year, Ossenfort is set up to wheel and deal again.

However, the Cardinals also need to add some premium players at premium positions, particularly at wide receiver. So Ossenfort will have to balance moving around the draft board without dropping too far and missing out on a blue-chip prospect.

"We're never going to pigeonhole ourselves into, ‘Hey, we need this position at that spot,'" Ossenfort told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "Really, we're going to take a look at the board and we're going to have a plan for guys we like and guys who fit us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Top needs for the Cardinals include receiver, cornerback, defensive line and offensive line. Here is FOX Sports' 7-round mock draft for Arizona.

Round 1, Pick 4: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

The Cardinals could gain more draft capital while still landing a top receiver prospect like Rome Odunze by trading down a couple spots with a quarterback-needy team.

[READ MORE: Rome Odunze an ideal fit for Cardinals if Marvin Harrison Jr. is off the board]

But hey, let's not get cute. Arizona has an opportunity to select a generational talent at receiver in Harrison, much like the team did two decades ago in taking Larry Fitzgerald Jr. at No. 3 in the 2004 draft.

The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the Ohio State product has everything you want in a big-time No. 1 receiver. He's 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, runs smooth routes, has vice grips for hands and can make things happen after the catch.

Joel Klatt’s top 50 players in the 2024 NFL Draft

Rob Rang's top 100 prospect rankings | Joel Klatt's top 50 prospect rankings | Top 10 QB prospects | Top 10 RB prospects | Top 10 WR prospects | Top 10 TE prospects | Top 10 OT prospects | Top 10 IOL prospects | Top 10 Edge prospects | Top 10 DT prospects | Joel Klatt's mock draft

He didn't miss a game for the Buckeyes and was highly productive, finishing with 155 catches for 2,613 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns in his three seasons.

Yes, Harrison skipped testing at the combine and didn't work out at his pro day, but his situation is unique. Just look at the tape. Like former Ohio State teammate C.J. Stroud said: "Don't be dumb."

Round 1, Pick 27: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

McKinstry was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and would bring a workmanlike approach to an Arizona secondary in need of an influx of talent at cornerback. The 6-foot, 200-pounder finished with 93 combined tackles, two interceptions and 23 pass breakups during his career at Alabama. McKinstry didn't run at the combine because of a foot injury but was timed in the 4.4s in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Round 2, Pick 35: DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

Robinson earned first-team All-SEC honors with career highs in tackles (43), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (8.5) in his final season at Missouri. The Cardinals need pass-rush help, and Robinson would provide some versatility as a player who could rush from the interior and the perimeter.

Round 3, Pick 66: DE Bralen Trice, Washington

The Cardinals grab another pass-rusher here in the third round in Trice, who was productive for the Huskies. He finished with 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in his final two seasons at Washington. He reportedly had a pre-draft visit with the Cardinals.

Round 3, Pick 71: OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Beebe would bring versatility and depth up front, as the Cardinals look to better protect Murray. Beebe made starts at left tackle, left guard and right tackle in college, making 35 starts in three seasons for the Wildcats. He was voted a first-team Associated Press All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year his final season at Kansas State.

Round 3, Pick 90: RB Marshawn Lloyd, USC

A bowling ball at running back, Lloyd would provide the Cardinals with another powerful runner behind starter James Conner. Lloyd averaged 7.1 yards per carry, totaling 820 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in one season for the Trojans after spending three years at South Carolina.

Round 4, Pick 104: WR Brenden Rice, USC

Playing with Caleb Williams for the Trojans, Jerry Rice's son showed a nose for the end zone. He finished with 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season at USC. Rice could develop into a reliable possession receiver for Murray.

Brenden Rice on his father’s legacy, potentially playing for the 49ers

Round 5, Pick 138: LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

A first-team All-ACC selection, Gray led the Tar Heels in tackles with 121 and also recorded two forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Gray ran a 4.64 40 at the combine. He projects as a run-and-chase, weakside linebacker at the next level.

Round 5, Pick 162: DT Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

Boyd wasn't invited to the combine but has NFL traits. He's 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, and had 38 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in his final season at Northern Iowa.

Round 6, Pick 186: S Sione Vaki, Utah

Vaki has a strong upper body (20 reps at 225 pounds). He finished with 51 combined tackles — including eight tackles for loss — two sacks and an interception in his final season for the Utes. While his 4.62-second 40-yard time is not ideal, Vaki could find his way onto an NFL roster as a core special teams player.

Round 7, Pick 226: CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

Prince ran a 4.38 40 at the combine and led all prospects in the 10-yard split at 1.47 seconds. He finished with six career interceptions and 21 pass breakups during his career for the Rebels.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

share