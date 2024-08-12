National Football League Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb favored to finish with most receiving touchdowns Published Aug. 12, 2024 3:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NFL season on the horizon, bettors are always looking for new and exciting ways to wager on the upcoming season.

One market fans are putting their money on is the players they think will have the most regular season receiving touchdowns.

At the top of the oddsboard is Miami's Tyreek Hill at +900. In 2023, the "Cheetah" — along with Tampa Bay's Mike Evans — had the most receiving TDs with 13 on the season.

Can Tyreek take the top spot in 2024?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for the players near the top of the board.

MOST REGULAR SEASON RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS: *

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Justin Jefferson, Vikings: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

A.J. Brown, Eagles: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Garrett Wilson, Jets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Mike Evans, Buccaneers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Christian Watson, Packers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

DJ Moore, Bears: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 8/12/24

Tied with Hill on the board at +900 is CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys star receiver is seeking a contact extension in Dallas on the heels of his 2023 season in which he caught 12 receiving touchdowns.

However, based on owner Jerry Jones' recent statements, the organization doesn't have a sense of urgency to get a new deal done.

Jerry Jones does not 'have any urgency' on CeeDee Lamb deal, bad look for Cowboys?

Will that scare bettors off of Lamb?

"You're talking about CeeDee Lamb who's — not only one of your better players — he's probably your best player on offense, for sure. … You gotta pay this man because he's that good." Co-host LeSean McCoy said on a recent episode of "Speak."

"This is a business … so they're making a whole joke about 'there's no urgency to get the deal done,' and everybody's laughing. But it's … not a joke."

Rounding out the top three is Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase at +1000. The Bengals' wide out had seven receiving touchdowns in 2023, but in his 2021 rookie year campaign, he had 13.

Further down the list at +2000 is Chicago's DJ Moore. The veteran had just eight touchdown receptions last season in his first year with the Bears. But, many pundits are saying Moore will get an upgrade at QB this season, as the Bears selected Caleb Williams No. 1 in this year's draft.

