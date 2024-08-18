National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: How to bet on the Dallas Cowboys' win total Published Aug. 18, 2024 11:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every year, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the most hyped teams in the NFL, and this upcoming season won't be any different.

From a betting perspective, Dallas' current win total is between 9.5 and 10.5, depending on the sportsbook.

Let's talk about it.

First, tell me what's wrong with this picture: The Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last three seasons, yet they haven't signed their head coach to an extension, haven't signed QB Dak Prescott (the MVP runner-up in 2023) beyond this season and their star receiver CeeDee Lamb is holding out. The team also lost its defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn.

It seems like the sky is falling for Dallas.

What an unmitigated disaster. The best three-year stretch for the team in three decades and Jerry Jones is letting it unravel.

So how do you bet on this team's win total?

I tend to naturally fade narratives in the preseason, as the media can gently shape the public's perception. That's usually not a good thing, and it results in people having massive overreactions to insignificant moves.

Currently, bets are going one way on Dallas Unders (heavy juice on the Under at some books), and yet the market has Dallas favored against heavyweights?

Hmmm.

From playoff games to prime-time matchups, the media loves to spotlight when the Cowboys have big losses. But this is a team that went 12-1 when favored last year and 0-4 when they were underdogs.

Overall, they have blasted bad teams. Case in point, when they were favored by seven points or more last season, the 'Boys went 6-1.

Dallas is currently favored in 14 games this upcoming season, including difficult home games against Super Bowl contenders like Baltimore, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston and Cincinnati.

Can the Cowboys pay Dak Prescott?

No, I don't think the Cowboys have the talent to win the Super Bowl. But when you go up and down the schedule, finding 10 wins isn't that difficult.

I can see them getting to 11 wins overall, which is why the only way to bet on the Dallas win total is to take the Over. Shop around, as you can easily find some 9.5s right now.

PICK: Cowboys Over 9.5 wins

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

