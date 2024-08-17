National Football League CeeDee Lamb reportedly asking Cowboys to increase $33 million per year offer Updated Aug. 17, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made CeeDee Lamb an extension offer that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL on an annual basis. Apparently, that's still not enough.

Lamb hasn't expressed interest in signing the Cowboys' latest extension offer, which is believed to be around $33 million per year, NFL Media reported. That number would only trail Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson for the highest annual salary for an NFL receiver ($35 million).

Not only does Lamb want to see the Cowboys increase the average annual salary on their offer, but he also has issues with the cash flow and guaranteed money on the proposed deal, NFL Media added in its report.

Lamb, 25, has held out of Cowboys training camp and didn't practice with the team at all during the offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. As the season nears, the pressure to get a deal done has seemingly increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters earlier in August that the team is "not urgent about CeeDee returning." That remark caused Lamb to post "lol" on social media, causing a bit of an uproar.

Jones clarified his remark ahead of the Cowboys' first preseason game last Sunday.

"I understand completely the angst that's happening when you're anxious about and someone says anything about whether you're missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you're missed, OK?" Jones said on the Cowboys' pregame show. "But you're not missed out here competing, and it doesn't put any pressure any place on us."

A few days later, Jones told ESPN that both sides are "conscientiously working to get something done."

"We obviously do this because of how bad we want to be together," Jones added in his remarks to ESPN. "I know he wants to be a Dallas Cowboy and we want him to be a Dallas Cowboy, so I don't flare too much when we see something that might be taken the wrong way, I really don't."

Lamb is coming off a career year. He led the league in receptions (135) and was second in receiving yards (1,749). He was also third in receiving touchdowns (12).

Ceedee Lamb 'missed' by Cowboys amid holdout

As Lamb enters the final year of his deal, the star wide receiver isn't the only pillar of the Cowboys franchise who's up for a new contract. Quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his deal, while star linebacker Micah Parsons became extension-eligible this offseason. Head coach Mike McCarthy is also entering the final year of his deal.

Prescott's situation might be the most urgent to get completed after Lamb's. In his comments to ESPN, Jones said that the team has had "ongoing" discussions with Prescott as well.

Dak or CeeDee: More important deal for Cowboys to get done?

Clarence Hill Jr., who covers for the Fortworth Star-Telegram, told "The Herd" what he thinks Prescott is looking for from the Cowboys.

"The baseline for Dak is $55 million [per year]," Hill said on Friday's "The Herd." "There's talks that he can get $60 or more on the free-agent market. So, what's the happy medium for both sides? The Cowboys want to sign Dak. Dak wants to stay in Dallas.

"But Dak's not going to take a bad deal. Dak's not going to take a lesser deal. He owes it to his family, to other quarterbacks to have a good deal."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share