2023 NFL Week 8 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate straight up
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 8? Home favorites straight up had a strong showing, going 6-1.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.
Favorites ATS: 7-6-3
Covered: Vikings, Jaguars, Dolphins, Lions, Saints, Chargers, Cowboys
Did not cover: Texans, 49ers, Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons
Push: Seahawks, Jets, Eagles
Underdogs ATS: 6-7-3
Covered: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals, Broncos, Panthers
Did not cover: Patriots, Packers, Colts, Bears, Steelers, Rams, Raiders
Push: Browns, Giants, Commanders
Home teams ATS: 8-5-3
Covered: Cardinals, Dolphins, Broncos, Cowboys, Chargers, Lions, Titans, Panthers
Did not cover: 49ers, Packers, Colts, Bills, Steelers
Push: Commanders, Giants, Steelers
Road teams ATS: 5-8-3
Covered: Buccaneers, Vikings, Saints, Bengals, Jaguars
Did not cover: Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Bears, Falcons
Push: Browns, Jets, Eagles
Home teams SU: 9-7
Win: Dolphins, Seahawks, Bills, Panthers, Lions, Broncos, Cowboys, Chargers, Titans
Loss: 49ers, Commanders, Packers, Cardinals, Giants, Steelers, Colts
Road teams SU : 7-9
Win: Jets, Saints, Vikings, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Eagles
Loss: Texans, Patriots, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Rams, Bears, Falcons, Raiders
Home favorites ATS: 4-2-1
Covered: Dolphins, Cowboys, Lions, Chargers, Dolphins
Did not cover: 49ers, Bills
Pushed: Seahawks
Home underdogs ATS: 4-3-2
Covered: Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Titans
Did not cover: Packers, Colts, Steelers
Pushed: Commanders, Giants
Home favorites SU: 6-1
Win: Bills, Seahawks, Dolphins, Cowboys, Chargers, Lions
Loss: 49ers
Home underdogs SU: 3-6
Win: Panthers, Titans, Broncos
Loss: Cardinals, Packers, Colts, Steelers, Giants, Commanders
Road favorites ATS: 3-4-2
Covered: Vikings, Saints, Jaguars
Did not cover: Texans, Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons
Pushed: Eagles, Jets
Road underdogs ATS: 2-4-1
Covered: Bengals, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Patriots, Rams, Raiders, Bears
Pushed: Browns
Biggest underdog to cover: Buccaneers (+10 against Bills)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Broncos (+6.5 against Chiefs)
Home Over/Under: 8-8
Over: 49ers, Commanders, Cardinals, Dolphins, Colts, Seahawks, Titans, Cowboys
Under: Packers, Bills, Giants, Panthers, Chargers, Lions, Steelers, Broncos
Road Over/Under: 8-8
Over: Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Falcons, Bengals, Rams, Browns, Ravens
Under: Texans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Raiders, Jets, Chiefs, Bears, Jaguars
