2023 NFL Week 8 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate straight up
2023 NFL Week 8 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate straight up

Updated Oct. 31, 2023 9:11 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 8? Home favorites straight up had a strong showing, going 6-1.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 7-6-3

Covered: Vikings, Jaguars, Dolphins, Lions, Saints, Chargers, Cowboys
Did not cover: Texans, 49ers, Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons
Push: Seahawks, Jets, Eagles

Underdogs ATS: 6-7-3

Covered: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals, Broncos, Panthers
Did not cover: Patriots, Packers, Colts, Bears, Steelers, Rams, Raiders
Push: Browns, Giants, Commanders

Home teams ATS: 8-5-3

Covered: Cardinals, Dolphins, Broncos, Cowboys, Chargers, Lions, Titans, Panthers
Did not cover: 49ers, Packers, Colts, Bills, Steelers

Push: Commanders, Giants, Steelers

Road teams ATS: 5-8-3

Covered: Buccaneers, Vikings, Saints, Bengals, Jaguars
Did not cover: Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Bears, Falcons
Push: Browns, Jets, Eagles

Home teams SU: 9-7

Win: Dolphins, Seahawks, Bills, Panthers, Lions, Broncos, Cowboys, Chargers, Titans
Loss: 49ers, Commanders, Packers, Cardinals, Giants, Steelers, Colts

Road teams SU : 7-9

Win: Jets, Saints, Vikings, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Eagles
Loss: Texans, Patriots, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Rams, Bears, Falcons, Raiders

Home favorites ATS: 4-2-1

Covered: Dolphins, Cowboys, Lions, Chargers, Dolphins
Did not cover: 49ers, Bills
Pushed: Seahawks

Home underdogs ATS: 4-3-2

Covered: Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Titans
Did not cover: Packers, Colts, Steelers 
Pushed: Commanders, Giants

Home favorites SU: 6-1

Win: Bills, Seahawks, Dolphins, Cowboys, Chargers, Lions
Loss: 49ers

Home underdogs SU: 3-6

Win: Panthers, Titans, Broncos
Loss: Cardinals, Packers, Colts, Steelers, Giants, Commanders

Road favorites ATS: 3-4-2

Covered: Vikings, Saints, Jaguars
Did not cover: Texans, Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons
Pushed: Eagles, Jets

Road underdogs ATS: 2-4-1

Covered: Bengals, Buccaneers
Did not cover: Patriots, Rams, Raiders, Bears
Pushed: Browns

Biggest underdog to cover: Buccaneers (+10 against Bills)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Broncos (+6.5 against Chiefs)

Home Over/Under: 8-8

Over: 49ers, Commanders, Cardinals, Dolphins, Colts, Seahawks, Titans, Cowboys
Under: Packers, Bills, Giants, Panthers, Chargers, Lions, Steelers, Broncos

Road Over/Under: 8-8

Over: Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Falcons, Bengals, Rams, Browns, Ravens
Under: Texans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Raiders, Jets, Chiefs, Bears, Jaguars

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 9? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

