National Football League 2023 NFL Week 8 betting recap, odds: Home favorites dominate straight up Updated Oct. 31, 2023 9:11 p.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 8? Home favorites straight up had a strong showing, going 6-1.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and against the spread (ATS) records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest.

Favorites ATS: 7-6-3

Covered: Vikings, Jaguars, Dolphins, Lions, Saints, Chargers, Cowboys

Did not cover: Texans, 49ers, Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons

Push: Seahawks, Jets, Eagles

Underdogs ATS: 6-7-3

Covered: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals, Broncos, Panthers

Did not cover: Patriots, Packers, Colts, Bears, Steelers, Rams, Raiders

Push: Browns, Giants, Commanders

Home teams ATS: 8-5-3



Covered: Cardinals, Dolphins, Broncos, Cowboys, Chargers, Lions, Titans, Panthers

Did not cover: 49ers, Packers, Colts, Bills, Steelers

Push: Commanders, Giants, Steelers

Road teams ATS: 5-8-3



Covered: Buccaneers, Vikings, Saints, Bengals, Jaguars

Did not cover: Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Bears, Falcons

Push: Browns, Jets, Eagles

Home teams SU: 9-7



Win: Dolphins, Seahawks, Bills, Panthers, Lions, Broncos, Cowboys, Chargers, Titans

Loss: 49ers, Commanders, Packers, Cardinals, Giants, Steelers, Colts

Road teams SU : 7-9



Win: Jets, Saints, Vikings, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Eagles

Loss: Texans, Patriots, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Rams, Bears, Falcons, Raiders

Home favorites ATS: 4-2-1



Covered: Dolphins, Cowboys, Lions, Chargers, Dolphins

Did not cover: 49ers, Bills

Pushed: Seahawks

Home underdogs ATS: 4-3-2

Covered: Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Titans

Did not cover: Packers, Colts, Steelers

Pushed: Commanders, Giants

Home favorites SU: 6-1

Win: Bills, Seahawks, Dolphins, Cowboys, Chargers, Lions

Loss: 49ers

Home underdogs SU: 3-6

Win: Panthers, Titans, Broncos

Loss: Cardinals, Packers, Colts, Steelers, Giants, Commanders

Road favorites ATS: 3-4-2

Covered: Vikings, Saints, Jaguars

Did not cover: Texans, Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons

Pushed: Eagles, Jets

Road underdogs ATS: 2-4-1



Covered: Bengals, Buccaneers

Did not cover: Patriots, Rams, Raiders, Bears

Pushed: Browns

Biggest underdog to cover: Buccaneers (+10 against Bills)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Broncos (+6.5 against Chiefs)



Home Over/Under: 8-8



Over: 49ers, Commanders, Cardinals, Dolphins, Colts, Seahawks, Titans, Cowboys

Under: Packers, Bills, Giants, Panthers, Chargers, Lions, Steelers, Broncos



Road Over/Under: 8-8

Over: Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Falcons, Bengals, Rams, Browns, Ravens

Under: Texans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Raiders, Jets, Chiefs, Bears, Jaguars

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 9?

