National Football League 2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Oct. 20, 2023 12:42 a.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We finished 1-3 last week but were a few plays away from 3-1. I'm still upset about that Patriots ending, if you can't tell. Anyway, let's get back to the winning side of the ledger in Week 7.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

Also, in addition to giving you picks, I will be throwing in my Survivor plays at the end of this because why not?

Lastly, here is the latest episode of my digital show and podcast .

Now, let's get into the fun.

Here are my best bets for the Week 7 NFL slate.

(All times ET Sunday)

﻿Last Week: 1-3 (Season: 11-13)

Browns @ Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Last week was a defensive masterclass from Jim Schwartz's unit. It was a vintage "because the NFL" result where the shorthanded Browns knocked off the undefeated 49ers.

However, let's not be too fooled. The margin of error is extremely slim for a team that will likely again send out PJ Walker at quarterback.

Gardner Minshew was terrible in Jacksonville last week, but Indy has been a different team at home, playing the Jaguars tight, losing to the Rams in overtime and beating the Titans.

This number looks short in a fishy sort of way. I certainly wouldn't lay it, that's for sure.

PICK: Colts (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Falcons @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

I'm not exactly one to be championing the Falcons this year, as many have, but they were pretty unlucky last week in the 24-16 loss to the Commanders. Atlanta outgained Washington 402-193, but as you would guess, the 3-0 turnover shortcoming did the Falcons in. But when you have a young QB that can be a liability, it's always a concern.

The Bucs have been exposed by the two good teams they played – Philadelphia and Detroit – but they have been hardly convincing against teams like the Bears and Vikings.

If Atlanta doesn't turn it over, it should beat Todd Bowles' Buccaneers.

PICK: Falcons (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Lions @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App )

While the Lions are the toast of the town, and Jared Goff is having the best season of his career, injuries continue to mount for Detroit. The Lions have the look of a "dog with fleas" this week against Baltimore, which is returning from an ugly win over Tennessee in London.

That said, the Ravens should probably be 6-0, and while it usually isn't easy, they are always in the game with a chance. The loss of running back David Montgomery could be big for the Lions, so I'll take the short home favorite in this one.

PICK: Ravens (-3) to win by more than 3 points

SURVIVOR PLAYS

Tread lightly: Arizona

It's starting to look like the Cardinals might be living up (or down) to the preseason expectations, as the second half has not been kind to them in recent weeks.

Top pick: Seattle

The Seahawks have to be the top play this week (if you have Seattle available). The defense played well in Cincinnati, but the red-zone offense was horrific – specifically, Geno Smith getting rid of the ball – so this is a game the Seahawks must have.

I'm guessing most have used the Bills by now, but if you have exhausted Seattle and have Buffalo available, then that's a no-brainer against a bad Patriots team.

Looking to zag when everyone is zigging? Two teams I like against the spread (ATS) are worth a look – Baltimore and Atlanta – although taking a road 'dog isn't for everyone. Everything else feels extremely coin-flip-ish this week.

