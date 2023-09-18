National Football League 2023 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Published Sep. 18, 2023 10:14 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A matchup between two unbeaten teams highlight the NFL's Week 3 schedule, when the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of 2-0 squads on Monday night.

The Buccaneers are cruising along with well-traveled Baker Mayfield at quarterback. He's in his first season in red and pewter, and is playing for his fourth franchise in as many seasons.

In addition, the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) are one of the surprise teams so far, after finishing 7-10 last season. Atlanta has gotten a boost from running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 pick in April. He ran for a career-best 124 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for 48 yards in Atlanta's 25-24 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

The Falcons last made the playoffs in 2017 and last won the NFC South Division title in 2016.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 3 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Giants at 49ers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -475 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.11 total); Giants +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Falcons at Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -4.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Lions -212 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.72 total); Falcons +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saints at Packers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Packers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $180 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers at Vikings (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chargers -1 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Texans at Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Jaguars -9.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Texans +325 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Browns -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Titans +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Broncos at Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -6.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Broncos +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots at Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Jets +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Bills at Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Bills -279 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.58 total); Commanders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colts at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Colts +315 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Panthers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bears at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -726 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.38 total); Bears +508 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -12.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -759 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.32 total); Cardinals +525 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers at Raiders (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Raiders -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAMES

Eagles at Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -287 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.48 total); Buccaneers +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams at Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)

Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

