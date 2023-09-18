National Football League
2023 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Published Sep. 18, 2023 10:14 a.m. ET

A matchup between two unbeaten teams highlight the NFL's Week 3 schedule, when the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of 2-0 squads on Monday night.

The Buccaneers are cruising along with well-traveled Baker Mayfield at quarterback. He's in his first season in red and pewter, and is playing for his fourth franchise in as many seasons.

RELATED: Top plays from NFL Week 2

In addition, the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) are one of the surprise teams so far, after finishing 7-10 last season. Atlanta has gotten a boost from running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 pick in April. He ran for a career-best 124 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for 48 yards in Atlanta's 25-24 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Falcons last made the playoffs in 2017 and last won the NFC South Division title in 2016.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 3 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Giants at 49ers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -475 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.11 total); Giants +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
San Francisco 49ers
SF

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Falcons at Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -4.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Lions -212 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.72 total); Falcons +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Detroit Lions
DET

Saints at Packers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Packers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $180 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Green Bay Packers
GB

Chargers at Vikings (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chargers -1 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Texans at Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Jaguars -9.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Texans +325 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Titans at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Browns -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Titans +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Broncos at Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -6.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Broncos +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Patriots at Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Jets +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
New York Jets
NYJ

Bills at Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bills -279 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.58 total); Commanders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Washington Commanders
WAS

Colts at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Colts +315 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Panthers at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Panthers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Bears at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -726 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.38 total); Bears +508 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Cowboys at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -12.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -759 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.32 total); Cardinals +525 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Steelers at Raiders (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Raiders -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

MONDAY'S GAMES

Eagles at Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -287 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.48 total); Buccaneers +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 11:15 PM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Rams at Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)

Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 4, dates, times, channels

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 4, dates, times, channels

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes