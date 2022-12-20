National Football League 2023 NFL Playoff odds: Lines for teams to make the postseason 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ever since Pete Rozelle was commissioner of the NFL and pro football grew into the most popular sport in America, he took pride in the league's parity.

Rozelle wanted the NFL to be competitive from top to bottom, making it difficult for teams to remain on top, partly because of the allotment of draft slots.

The former commissioner's vision remains true today. As we head into Week 16 of the NFL season, only five of the 32 teams have been eliminated from the postseason. Teams with as few as four wins this season are still in the running for the playoffs.

Which teams will make the postseason is always a hot stove topic. Let's take a look at the subject from a betting perspective by looking at the odds for teams to make the playoffs at FOX Bet.

At the top of the AFC, there are the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, who have clinched playoff spots. The big question mark in the AFC is the wild-card race, which is shaping up to come down the wire.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) have clinched their postseason spot and are currently the NFC's No. 1 seed, with the Minnesota Vikings (11-3), Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers (both 10-4) not far behind. Will the entire NFC East make it into the postseason, or can the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers make a late surge?

That's parity for you – fewer teams have clinched their division title (three) than squads who have been eliminated in mid-December (five). And every team in the NFC South (6-8 Tampa Bay, with Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans at 5-9) is within one game from first place (or last place), with all four teams still in the running for the division title.

Here are the current odds available at FOX Bet for teams with some work to do to make the NFL Playoffs:

AFC

Jacksonville Jaguars: Yes +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total), No -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: Yes -769 (bet $10 to win $11.30 total), No +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: Yes +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total), No -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Miami Dolphins: Yes -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60 total), No +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

New England Patriots: Yes +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total), No -667 (bet $10 to win $11.50 total)

New York Jets: Yes +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total), No -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Tennessee Titans: Yes -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total), No +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

NFC:

Detroit Lions: Yes +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total), No -149 (bet $10 to win $17.71 total)

Green Bay Packers: Yes +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total), No -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60 total)

New York Giants: Yes -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total), No +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Seattle Seahawks: Yes +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total), No -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total)

Washington Commanders (Bet boost) Yes +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total), No -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Teams clinched: Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles, 49ers, Vikings

Teams eliminated: Bears, Broncos, Cardinals, Rams, Texans

