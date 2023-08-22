National Football League
Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat last season's success? Odds, predictions
National Football League

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat last season's success? Odds, predictions

Published Aug. 22, 2023 11:10 a.m. ET

In the NFL, 14-3 is hard to come by — but the Philadelphia Eagles pulled it off last season.

What are the chances the reigning NFC Super Bowl representative can have similar success this season?

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored to win the NFC East (-115), be the No. 1 seed in the NFC (+350) and win the NFC (+330), all for the second consecutive season. They also have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+800), trailing only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600).

Philly is also -340 to win 10-plus games, once again second to the Chiefs (-385). 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Eagles are not expected to have the same regular-season success as last season, as their Over/Under in wins is set at 11.5. 

When it comes to exact regular-season wins odds, Philly is +800 to win exactly 14 games (again, it won 14 last season), and the Eagles' shortest exact regular-season wins odds are +500 to win 12 games. They are at +550 to win exactly 11 games and +600 to win exactly 10 games or exactly 13 games.

Much of the odds are obviously determined by a team's opponents, and when looking at the second half of the Eagles' schedule this season, Craig Carton expressed pessimism that Philly will be as dominant as last season on Monday's edition of "The Carton Show."

"Fourteen and three is very, very hard to do. By the way, in the second half of this season, they have the Chiefs, they have the Bills, they have the Niners, and you have Dallas twice. And you have the Giants twice. The backend of their schedule is tough. … The final eight games … they have one win there that you can guarantee and lock in: the Cardinals.

"That's a tough schedule. They're not going 14-3."

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Eagles, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave as investigation continues

Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave as investigation continues

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes