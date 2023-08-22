National Football League Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat last season's success? Odds, predictions Published Aug. 22, 2023 11:10 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In the NFL, 14-3 is hard to come by — but the Philadelphia Eagles pulled it off last season.

What are the chances the reigning NFC Super Bowl representative can have similar success this season?

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored to win the NFC East (-115), be the No. 1 seed in the NFC (+350) and win the NFC (+330), all for the second consecutive season. They also have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+800), trailing only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600).

Philly is also -340 to win 10-plus games, once again second to the Chiefs (-385).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Eagles are not expected to have the same regular-season success as last season, as their Over/Under in wins is set at 11.5.

When it comes to exact regular-season wins odds, Philly is +800 to win exactly 14 games (again, it won 14 last season), and the Eagles' shortest exact regular-season wins odds are +500 to win 12 games. They are at +550 to win exactly 11 games and +600 to win exactly 10 games or exactly 13 games.

Much of the odds are obviously determined by a team's opponents, and when looking at the second half of the Eagles' schedule this season, Craig Carton expressed pessimism that Philly will be as dominant as last season on Monday's edition of "The Carton Show."

"Fourteen and three is very, very hard to do. By the way, in the second half of this season, they have the Chiefs, they have the Bills, they have the Niners, and you have Dallas twice. And you have the Giants twice. The backend of their schedule is tough. … The final eight games … they have one win there that you can guarantee and lock in: the Cardinals.

"That's a tough schedule. They're not going 14-3."

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Eagles, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

&amp;nbsp;

share