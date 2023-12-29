National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Best bets for Lions-Cowboys, Auburn-Maryland Published Dec. 29, 2023 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The stupid-hot run continues.

We won three of four bets last weekend and pushed Bears-Cardinals Over 43 thanks to a 27-16 final score in Chicago. That’s now a 16-2-4 heater since Thanksgiving, which is just downright absurd if we’re being honest.

I’ve got one college football bet and three NFL plays this weekend. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These will always be the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

Auburn Tigers (-6.5, O/U 47.5) vs. Maryland Terrapins

Taulia Tagovailoa opted out for Maryland and, naturally, the line moved quite a bit.

Auburn went from -2 to -7 and eventually the buyback came on the Terps at +7.

I still don’t think the quarterback dropoff is that large and Mike Locksley will scheme up ways to move the ball.

PICK: Maryland (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-5.5, O/U 52)

Dallas returns home after two extremely tough road games at Buffalo and Miami.

I was impressed with the way the Cowboys picked themselves off the mats after the Bills beat them down, but a couple plays derailed a chance to steal a win in South Beach.

Now America’s Team is back home in the dome against a very overrated defense. Dallas’ receivers should eat well all day.



PICK: Cowboys (-5.5) to win by more than 5.5 points

Cowboys look to extend 15-game home winning streak vs. Lions in Week 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, O/U 44)

I haven’t bet the Chiefs many times this year because clearly something ain’t right with the offense. But at some point, you have to bet an advantageous number.

I was willing to lay -7 with the Kansas City D against a backup quarterback, and now I can lay 6.5.

Let’s take advantage of a cheap number due to KC’s recent 1-4-1 against the spread run.

PICK: Chiefs (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bengals in Week 17: Must-win for Kansas City?

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears (-3, O/U 38)

We hit with Atlanta last week, and I’m going back to the well Sunday.

The Falcons run defense is criminally underrated and that’s what the Bears want to do.

Chicago has been playing much better since acquiring Montez Sweat, but laying points with this offense is still something I won’t do.

The Birds are maddening, but I’ll take the points.

PICK: Falcons (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

2023 Record: (43-31-5, +8.7)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

