2023 NFL odds: Best bets for Cardinals-Bears, Northwestern-Utah
Runs like this are a whole lotta fun.
That’s 13-2-3 since Thanksgiving, which is just silly.
I’ve got two college football bets and two NFL plays this weekend. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These will always be the games I love the most.
Also, these writeups will be much shorter than usual because I’m about to make the 15-hour drive from Boston to Chicago for Christmas vacation.
Let’s go to work.
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Utah Utes (-6.5, O/U 41.5)
These two teams butter their bread with defense, and both head coaches love to play the field position game. Offensive risks will be few and far between, and the lack of quarterback talent should set the table for a rock fight. This has all the makings of a 20-14 final score.
PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. San Jose State Spartans (-10, O/U 49)
San Jose State opened as a 7-point favorite, and after the line moved out to -10, the sharpest guy I know jumped in on the dog. When this guy makes a move, it’s worth tailing.
The total has dropped six whole points, making our extra three points on the side even more valuable.
PICK: Coastal Carolina (+10) to lose by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)
Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, O/U 44.5)
Atlanta got absolutely zapped Thursday afternoon from -1 to -2.5, which is unfortunate because my Thursday morning "Falcons -1" text to the editor didn't stand the test of time. I still think the Falcons win the game, and I’ll spend the extra 25 cents on the moneyline.
PICK: Falcons (-135 moneyline) to win outright
Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears (-4, O/U 43)
The Cardinals have given up the second-most points (376) in the NFL. To call their ‘D’ a ragtag unit would be complimentary.
Justin Fields & Co. should move the ball with ease, and let’s not forget that Arizona racked up almost 450 yards of offense against San Francisco last weekend.
It’ll also be a surprising 50 degrees in Chicago on Christmas Eve, which certainly doesn’t hurt.
PICK: Over 43 points scored by both teams combined
2023 Record: (40-31-4, +5.7)
Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.
-
2024 NFL Pro Bowl picks: The best NFC, AFC players at every position
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
NFL Week 16 betting preview: 'More tickets and money on the Ravens right now'
-
Jim Harbaugh among 5 head-coaching candidates who make sense for Chargers
What's gone wrong for the Cowboys and Eagles? We examine the factors
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas, Jourdan Lewis speak on leaked address, phone number
-
Tom Brady says 49ers' Christian McCaffrey should be MVP favorite
The NFL once avoided Christmas games. It now embraces them
2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
2024 NFL Pro Bowl picks: The best NFC, AFC players at every position
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
NFL Week 16 betting preview: 'More tickets and money on the Ravens right now'
-
Jim Harbaugh among 5 head-coaching candidates who make sense for Chargers
What's gone wrong for the Cowboys and Eagles? We examine the factors
Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas, Jourdan Lewis speak on leaked address, phone number
-
Tom Brady says 49ers' Christian McCaffrey should be MVP favorite
The NFL once avoided Christmas games. It now embraces them
2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch