2023 NFL odds: Best bets for Cardinals-Bears, Northwestern-Utah

Runs like this are a whole lotta fun.

That’s 13-2-3 since Thanksgiving, which is just silly.

I’ve got two college football bets and two NFL plays this weekend. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These will always be the games I love the most.

Also, these writeups will be much shorter than usual because I'm about to make the 15-hour drive from Boston to Chicago for Christmas vacation.

Let’s go to work.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Utah Utes (-6.5, O/U 41.5)

These two teams butter their bread with defense, and both head coaches love to play the field position game. Offensive risks will be few and far between, and the lack of quarterback talent should set the table for a rock fight. This has all the makings of a 20-14 final score.

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. San Jose State Spartans (-10, O/U 49)

San Jose State opened as a 7-point favorite, and after the line moved out to -10, the sharpest guy I know jumped in on the dog. When this guy makes a move, it’s worth tailing.

The total has dropped six whole points, making our extra three points on the side even more valuable.

PICK: Coastal Carolina (+10) to lose by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)

AFC Playoff Race: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, O/U 44.5)

Atlanta got absolutely zapped Thursday afternoon from -1 to -2.5, which is unfortunate because my Thursday morning "Falcons -1" text to the editor didn't stand the test of time. I still think the Falcons win the game, and I’ll spend the extra 25 cents on the moneyline.

PICK: Falcons (-135 moneyline) to win outright

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears (-4, O/U 43)

The Cardinals have given up the second-most points (376) in the NFL. To call their ‘D’ a ragtag unit would be complimentary.

Justin Fields & Co. should move the ball with ease, and let’s not forget that Arizona racked up almost 450 yards of offense against San Francisco last weekend.

It’ll also be a surprising 50 degrees in Chicago on Christmas Eve, which certainly doesn’t hurt.

PICK: Over 43 points scored by both teams combined

2023 Record: (40-31-4, +5.7)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

