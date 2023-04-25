National Football League 2023 NFL Draft odds: Paris Johnson Jr. new favorite to go No. 3 overall Published Apr. 25, 2023 12:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The days leading to the NFL Draft are filled with information (and misinformation) about which players are moving up (or down) prospective teams' wish lists.

Information and mock drafts usually lead to some players rising up draft boards, thus impacting betting odds. One such name catching steam in the last 48 hours is Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Max Meyer tweeted that PointsBet Sportsbook significantly shortened odds on Johnson going third to the Arizona Cardinals over the past few days.

Here's a look at the recent draft odds movement on Johnson, with odds from FOX Bet.

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has the 6-foot-6, 313-pound Johnson going to the Chicago Bears at No. 9.

So what to make of Johnson's draft status? There's no more qualified expert than FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz, an offensive lineman for five different teams from 2009-15.

"Paris Johnson has ideal size, length and athleticism you’d want in a franchise left tackle," Schwartz said. "He moves efficiently, uses good footwork in the run game, works to finish and plays with an understanding of angles in pass protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But he needs to improve his strength and power as well as his hand usage in pass protection to deliver a more powerful strike."

Left tackle is a premium position for NFL teams with a right-handed quarterback as he protects the QB's blind side.

"He’s the best pure tackle in this draft and most ready to play that position now," Schwartz continued. "I think three is a tad high for him, but if the Cardinals want to address the left tackle position ASAP, he’d be the guy."

Joel Klatt's Top 30 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft Joel Klatt gives his analysis for his mock 2023 NFL Draft.

[RELATED: Trading pick key to Arizona's rebuild]

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt knows the value of a standout left tackle to a quarterback. Klatt was a three-year starting QB for the Colorado Buffaloes from 2003-05.

"He's excellent in pass protection," Klatt said of Johnson. "When you're thinking about a passing league, needing a tackle and a guy that can play left tackle, Johnson is easily one of those guys."

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly pushing for the team to draft Johnson. Murray, the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been sacked 131 times in 57 games over his four seasons and is coming off season-ending ACL surgery.

Johnson brings other qualities that don't show up on game film. He has twice been named an Ohio State scholar-athlete. Since high school, Paris has run his own foundation that has served charities, hosted events and raised money for veterans and student-athletes.

Thursday is almost here. Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest draft news. And, if you are looking to place a bet on the NFL Draft, had over to FOX Bet for all your betting needs.

Top USFL Stories

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share