United States Football League 2023 USFL odds Week 2: Betting lines, spreads Updated Apr. 17, 2023 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will square off in a battle of 1-0 teams in Week 2 of the second United States Football League season.

The North Division showdown wraps up the Week 2 slate as the teams will battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday in Canton, Ohio, on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

The Stars swept the series last season, winning 26-25 in Week 4 and 46-24 in Week 8.

Let's take a look at the USFL games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 2 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m., USA

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Breakers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Gamblers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stallions -7.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Showboats +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m., NBC

Point spread: Generals -2 (Generals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Generals -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Maulers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-0) at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m., FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stars -3 (Stars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Stars -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Panthers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Top stories from FOX Sports

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share