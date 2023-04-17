2023 USFL odds Week 2: Betting lines, spreads
The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will square off in a battle of 1-0 teams in Week 2 of the second United States Football League season.
The North Division showdown wraps up the Week 2 slate as the teams will battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday in Canton, Ohio, on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.
The Stars swept the series last season, winning 26-25 in Week 4 and 46-24 in Week 8.
Let's take a look at the USFL games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 2 — the point spreads, moneylines and total Over/Unders at FOX Bet.
All times ET
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m., USA
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Breakers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Gamblers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stallions -7.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Showboats +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m., NBC
Point spread: Generals -2 (Generals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Maulers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
Michigan Panthers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-0) at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m., FS1 and the FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stars -3 (Stars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Stars -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Panthers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
