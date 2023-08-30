National Football League 2023 NFC South Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 5:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Who in the NFC South can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

New Orleans Saints

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: The Saints continue to be one of the most overrated teams in the league, and this time it’s because they brought in the forever average Derek Carr to play quarterback. Yawn. Sure, the NFC South is weak, but New Orleans hits the road in two of its first three games without the suspended Alvin Kamara. Let’s also not ignore that this offense has fallen off a cliff since Sean Payton left, and it certainly doesn’t help that receiver Michael Thomas can’t stay healthy. — Sam Panayotovich

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under: 8.5

Prediction: It’s not about Desmond Ridder, it’s about the schedule. The toughest QBs they face this season are Trevor Lawrence (neutral site), Kirk Cousins (at home), Derek Carr (at home) and Aaron Rodgers (in NY). The Falcons face a staggering six games against QBs who are first-time starters. If Ridder is a game manager and doesn’t turn the ball over, this 7-win team from last year could pop with 10 or 11 wins based on the schedule. — Jason McIntyre

Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: Too much new for me — new OC, new QB, new head coach. They’ll have lots of kinks to work out, so don’t be stunned by a slow start. Bryce Young’s offensive line has had a bad preseason, and the skill position players are average at best. Toss in four of the first six games being on the road and there’s a recipe for a 4-5 win season, with many of those wins coming against the AFC South. — Jason McIntyre

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: Have you seen the quarterbacks the Bucs are planning to roll out? Baker Mayfield and/or Kyle Trask are the two primary options for Tampa Bay. Mayfield is 8-15 in his last 25 starts dating back to the start of the 2021 season. He has not thrown for over 250 yards since November 2021 and has generally been a turnover machine, having nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns during that time. The Bucs' offensive line is going through some shuffling, plus they couldn’t run the ball very well last season. They have a backward way of thinking about their offensive design and having bad quarterbacks isn’t going to help. If they can stay healthy, the defense can be good, but that’s not enough to carry the team to seven wins. There’s also the question of the motivation to win for the Bucs. They need a franchise quarterback and the 2024 NFL draft is full of them. Landing a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye would secure the future of their franchise. That’s more important than winning a few extra games this season. — Geoff Schwartz

