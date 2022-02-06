National Football League 2022 Pro Bowl Top Plays: AFC leads NFC early 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The star-studded 2022 Pro Bowl is underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas!

Just one week out from Super Bowl LVI , this year's game boasts six rookie selections among a long list of veteran stars, including Jonathan Taylor, Justin Herbert, Tyreek Hill, Mark Andrews and Dalvin Cook.

The AFC and NFC teams are each made up of 44 superstar players who earned the most votes in the league. Fan voting accounted for one-third of Pro Bowl consideration, while coaches and players represented the other two-thirds.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's game.

AFC vs. NFC

It was all fun and games as the players hit the field for pregame warmups.

New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones looked cool, calm and collected while getting some reps in ahead of game time.

And Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson brought the party to Las Vegas, rocking Mardi Gras-themed cleats before the game.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray took the first snap of the game's opening drive, which ended with the AFC first on the board after a defensive touchdown courtesy of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

The NFC fired right back with a score of its own when Vikings QB Kirk Cousins connected with San Francisco 49ers tight end Kyle Juszczyk on the ensuing drive.

The celebration was short-lived, as Cousins was picked off on the following drive by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard. The turnover set up an easy TD from Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, as the AFC jumped out to a 14-7 lead midway through the frame.

And how about this interception from Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson?

The NFC squad pulled within one point when Patrick Mahomes' pass was intercepted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and returned to the house as the clock ran out in the first quarter.

There was no shortage of scoring in the opening frame, and it was more of the same in the second.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt sacked Cousins on the NFC's first second-quarter drive, forcing a fumble that was recovered and returned for a TD by none other than game-wrecker Myles Garrett.

On the following drive, Jones was picked off by Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs. The turnover set up a TD drive from Murray to Bucs wideout Mike Evans to keep the AFC within arm's reach at 22-21.

