2022 NFL Draft: Which college football program is 'Pass Rush U'?

Aidan Hutchinson has been described as "the most polished defensive end in this year’s NFL Draft" and as a prospect who is "ready to make an immediate impact."

Those were the words of FOX Sports NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz. Fellow NFL analyst Bucky Brooks took it one step further, saying Hutchinson’s relentless effort and nonstop pursuit will make him a "nightmare in one-on-one situations with the game on the line."

Both Schwartz and Brooks believe the former Michigan Wolverines star will be one of the first two players selected Thursday in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they are not alone in that sentiment.

If Hutchinson is indeed the top overall pick, it will mark the ninth consecutive year that either an edge rusher or quarterback was selected with the No. 1 selection. Myles Garrett was the last edge rusher to be picked No. 1 in 2017, while Jadeveon Clowney went to the Houston Texans with the top selection three years prior. Chase Young and Nick Bosa, two of the top pass rushers in the NFL today, were selected No. 2 in back-to-back drafts in 2019 and 2020.

It is no secret that today’s NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and in order to slow down those talented signal-callers, teams are placing a premium on pass rushers to create pressure off the edge. The increase in pass rushers taken in the first round of recent drafts demonstrates as much.

In addition to Hutchinson, fellow Wolverine David Ojabo is also projected to be a first-round selection in the upcoming draft. It’s on the heels of Michigan's Kwity Paye going to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 21 pick in last year’s draft, and Rashan Gary landing with the Green Bay Packers with the No. 12 pick in 2019.

Hutchinson addressed the Wolverines’ recent success at the position on an episode of "Hutch," his podcast series on Pro Football Focus. The Heisman Trophy runner-up praised the school’s bevy of talented edge rushers over the past couple of years, saying he believes Michigan is becoming "Pass Rush U."

From an individual standpoint, it is hard to argue against Hutchinson’s claim.

Only Alabama’s pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson and Phidarian Mathis combined for more sacks in 2021 (26.5) than Hutchinson and Ojabo (25). And if Ojabo does join Hutchinson in Thursday’s first round, Michigan will be the lone school to produce four Day 1 pass rushers since 2019.

No team is expected to make a bigger splash in the 2022 NFL Draft than Georgia, as defensive line trio Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt might all hear their names called in the first round. Other programs, though, have seen more of their recent prospects continue on to have impactful NFL careers.

So, is Hutchinson right about Ann Arbor being the top spot in the country for pass rushers?

In seeking the answer, both college and pro success should be factored into the debate. Given the high variance in NCAA competition and schedules, and a 2020 season altered by COVID-19, we put more credence in accolades over stats.

Under the following criteria — college performance, draft promise and NFL production over the past five years — here’s a look at the programs with the best cases to be called "Pass Rush U":

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Quinnen Williams were first-round picks in successive drafts (2017-19). Payne earned All-SEC first-team honors before being selected co-MVP of the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship. Williams had to wait his turn to crack the Crimson Tide rotation because of Payne’s presence, only to win the Outland Trophy in his lone season as a full-time starter. The pair have been solid, if not spectacular, in the NFL while Allen has grown into a Pro Bowler for the Commanders.

The Patriots’ Christian Barmore was among the league’s best rookie defensive linemen last year after earning all-SEC first-team honors in 2020. DT Phidarian Mathis is coming off an All-SEC season and is projected as a Day 2 pick in the 2022 draft. Rising junior outside linebacker Will Anderson might be the best pass rusher of them all and is considered a first-round lock once he declares. Last season, he was voted a unanimous All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Bronco Nagurski Award winner.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Joey Bosa was drafted a year before our cutoff and thus was not factored into the rankings. But his younger brother is the best player involved. Nick Bosa was a first-team All-American and was the top defensive lineman in the Big Ten before the 49ers made him the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft. He has been a Pro Bowler in both of his two full seasons — he lost one almost entirely to injury — and is on the short list of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

Chase Young had an even better college career before going No. 2 overall to the Commanders. He, too, won Defensive Rookie of the Year but struggled in 2021 prior to being sidelined for half the season with an injury. Sam Hubbard was a valuable contributor for the Buckeyes and has been the same for the Bengals. After starring at Ohio State, Tyquan Lewis was a 2018 second-round pick by the Colts, with whom he has been a reserve.

3. Michigan Wolverines

Hutchinson just produced arguably the best college season for a defensive player in recent memory and is widely projected to go in the top two in the draft. The Heisman runner-up could be joined in the first round by Ojabo. Paye is coming off a nice rookie campaign with the Colts, while fellow first-rounder Gary has emerged into an above average lineman in his third year with the Packers.

Chase Winovich regressed in Year 3 with the Patriots after two decent seasons. All of them were All-Big Ten selections in college. Taco Charlton has yet to find his footing in the league after being a first-round pick in 2017.

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Walker will be taken in the top 10 Thursday — perhaps No. 1 overall — and Davis might join him. Wyatt is also a candidate to be drafted on Day 1. Davis was the best of the bunch in college, garnering numerous national awards. All three were essential to Georgia winning the national championship in January.

Outside linebacker Adam Anderson was another major contributor, and projected to go high in the upcoming draft, prior to being suspended indefinitely halfway through the 2021 season following an off-field incident. A year ago, OLB Azeez Ojulari was selected in the second round by the Giants after making second-team All-SEC. He promptly led New York with eight sacks during a promising rookie season. Fellow Giants OLB Lorenzo Carter has been a modest starter since being a third-round pick in 2018.

T-5. Florida State Seminoles

In four years, Josh Sweat has gone from an unheralded fourth-round pick who didn’t start until his third season with the Eagles to a well-paid Pro Bowler. Brian Burns, formerly a first-team All-ACC selection, has been good in all three of his pro campaigns with the Panthers and was deservedly rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year during his lone season with the Seminoles, is expected to go in the top half of the first round. Fellow transfer Jared Verse could replicate Johnson’s path at FSU after putting together a huge season as a redshirt freshman at Albany.

T-5. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs don’t get credit in this exercise for the brilliance of Chiefs DL Chris Jones, who was drafted six years ago. But his standard has been approached by Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons. In fact, the former teammates exceeded Jones’ exploits in college, earning two all-SEC first-team selections apiece. The duo was then drafted in the first round and continued wreaking havoc.

Simmons was a Pro Bowler last year for the Titans, and perhaps a first-team All-Pro snub, while Sweat was limited by injuries. Still, the Commanders' DE is averaging half a sack per game through three seasons. Rising senior edge defender Tyrus Wheat is one to watch moving forward after two strong seasons at Mississippi State.

While the conversation of which school is most deserving of being dubbed "Pass Rush U" will certainly continue through this week’s draft and into the fall, the mark Hutchinson left on both Michigan and college football is not up for debate. He has all the makings of a future NFL star, which is why FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang used "the three Ps" when describing the unanimous All-American.

"Polished, passionate and proven," Rang said of Hutchinson. "He has the highest floor of any player in this year’s draft."

All signs point to Hutchinson having a standout NFL career. Should that come to fruition and the accolades follow, his claim about Michigan becoming "Pass Rush U" could prove to be prophetic.

