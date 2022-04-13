National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top 10 receiver prospects 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

These days, the NFL is a weapons league, and the 2022 draft class has no shortage of explosive receivers poised to make an impact in Week 1.

Tuesday, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt broke down the 10 best wideout prospects, explaining why he believes each can find success at the next level.

NFL Draft: Joel Klatt's Top 10 WRs Joel Klatt breaks down his top 10 wide receiver prospects in a loaded 2022 NFL Draft. The group is highlighted by the dynamic duo from the Ohio State Buckeyes — Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Let's get into Klatt's list.

10. George Pickens, Georgia

2021 stats: Five receptions, 107 yards, zero touchdowns (limited to four games by ACL injury)

Klatt's thoughts: "There's a lot of talent there."

9. David Bell, Purdue

2021 stats: 93 receptions, 1,286 yards, six touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "Everybody from Iowa was very glad that David Bell is no longer going to be at Purdue. So I've got him at No. 9."

8. John Metchie, Alabama

2021 stats: 96 receptions, 1,142 yards, eight touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "I think if healthy, he could probably rise even further than that from Alabama."

7. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

2021 stats: 82 receptions, 1,474 yards, eight touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "Jalen Tolbert is a guy that a lot of people like a lot."

6. Jameson Williams, Alabama

2021 stats: 79 receptions, 1,572 yards, 15 touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "What I think when I think of Jameson Williams is a guy that burst out at Alabama, partly because of his ability to attack down the field. Hopefully, he's going to be healthy. You think of his speed, his ability to make plays, his special teams, all of those things. His impact is felt across the entire game. Jameson Williams is certainly a guy who I'm very high on and if he wasn't injured, probably would have been higher on this list for me than No. 6."

5. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

2021 stats: 91 receptions, 1,182 yards, 12 touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "Jahan Dotson from Penn State — he's a guy I'm a big fan of. I thought he was terrific for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. I love his ability, even though he's not a big player, in the 50-50 situation. So when he's covered, and the result of the pass is in question, that 50-50 scenario, I love his ability to go get his hands on the football and bring it down."

4. Chris Olave, Ohio State

2021 stats: 65 receptions, 936 yards, 13 touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "[Olave] may be bumped up in this, in particular because of that blazing fast [40-yard dash] that he ran at the NFL Combine. I love his ability to run routes. You've heard me call many Ohio State games, and every time I saw Chris Olave, it was just like this silky smooth route-runner. His ability, like Jameson Williams, to get into the middle of the defense and attack deep down the field is as good as anybody. He became a guy that was relied upon for the Buckeyes and he was terrific in all facets."

3. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

2021 stats: 66 receptions, 1,104 yards, 11 touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "He's a guy that a lot of people are talking about. I'm not as familiar with him from covering him like I am Chris Olave, but when you watch him on tape, you can't help but be impressed. He's big, he's strong. He's fast. He does everything well."

2. Drake London, USC

2021 stats: 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, seven touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: "I know a lot of people weren't talking about him because USC had kind of fallen off the map last year. But, if you were up late watching Pac-12 games like you should be, you saw this guy absolutely dominate. He is a physical freak. He's got the basketball background, so he understands how to use his body in order to create space. He's got very strong hands, he's got a great catch point and he comes from an offense, at least in the last few years, that was very pass-happy. So he understands the importance of getting open, snap in and snap out. This guy is terrific, and I think he could get selected in the top-10.

1. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

2021 stats: 70 receptions, 1,058 yards, 12 touchdowns

Klatt's thoughts: It's interesting to hear [Wilson] talk about the fact that he needed to become a better route-runner during the course of his career and he focused on that. He really took that to heart. It's very rare when you get a guy that can run as fast as Garrett Wilson and yet is as precise as he is as a route-runner. That's a big reason why he's my No. 1 wide receiver and why he probably is going to get selected in the top-10 of this year's NFL Draft."

