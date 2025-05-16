National Football League 10 highest-paid NFL QBs after Brock Purdy's big-money extension Updated May. 20, 2025 5:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers locked down their franchise quarterback earlier this week, agreeing to a five-year, $265 million extension with quarterback Brock Purdy. This continues the trend of the 49ers keeping their offensive core intact, as they've extended Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle over the past year.

This extension also continues the trend of NFL teams signing their quarterbacks to long-term deals at least one year before they hit the open market, with the average quarterback salary continuing to rise.

With Purdy's extension now in the bag, here are the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL — once Purdy's deal kicks in.

Contract: Five-year, $260 million deal ($52 million per season)

Date signed: April 2023

What's happened since the contract was signed: Baltimore signed up for the best version of Jackson, and that's precisely what it has received. Granted, the Ravens are yet to win the AFC with him, but over the last two seasons (2023-24) Jackson has averaged 868 rushing yards, earned All-Pro honors in both years and was the 2023 NFL MVP. Just last season, Jackson totaled a career-high in passing yards (4,172), passing touchdowns (41) and an NFL-best in passer rating (119.6) while throwing just four interceptions.

Contract: Five-year, $262.5 million deal ($52.5 million per season)

Date signed: July 2023

What's happened since the contract was signed: It has been a seesaw two years for Herbert and the Chargers. After reaching the playoffs for the first time with Herbert under center in 2022, the quarterback's 2023 campaign was cut short due to a fractured finger in what became a 5-12 season. Then, Los Angeles hired Jim Harbaugh as its head coach, and Herbert posted a career-best 101.7 passer rating and threw just three interceptions. However, the Chargers lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round with Herbert throwing four interceptions.

Contract: Five-year, $265 million deal ($53 million per season)

Date signed: May 2025

What's happened since the contract was signed: Purdy is a year removed from a tremendous 2023 season, his first full year as a starter. In 2023, Purdy threw for a 49ers-record 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, while posting an NFL-high 113.0 passer rating and completing 69.4% of his passes. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII. Last season, Purdy's production dipped, with him throwing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games. Still, San Francisco is 23-13 in the regular season and 4-2 in the postseason with Purdy under center.

Contract: Four-year, $212 million deal ($53 million per season)

Date signed: May 2024

What's happened since the contract was signed: Goff has been reborn with the Lions. One season after helping them reach the NFC Championship Game (2023), Goff helped the Lions win a franchise-record 15 games, claim the NFC North for a second consecutive year and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In the regular season, Goff threw for a career-high 37 touchdowns, posted a career-best 111.8 passer rating and completed a career-high 72.4% of his passes, while the Lions averaged a league-best 33.2 points per game. However, Detroit lost in the NFC divisional round to the Washington Commanders.

Contract: Four-year, $212.4 million deal ($53.1 million per season)

Date signed: July 2024

What's happened since the contract was signed: The Dolphins paid Tagovailoa after he threw for an NFL-high and career-best 4,624 yards in 2023, but then he suffered a concussion in 2024 — his fourth head injury dating back to his college career at Alabama — forcing the signal-caller to miss four games, and he missed two more due to a hip injury. Miami went 6-5 in the games that Tagovailoa started but ultimately missed the playoffs. In the games that he did appear in, though, Tagovailoa completed an NFL-high 72.9% of his passes, has completed 68.1% of his passes for his career and has posted a passer rating of at least 100 in each of the past three seasons (2022-24).

Contract: Six-year, $330 million deal ($55 million per season)

Date signed: March 2025

What's happened since the contract was signed: Allen has been the face of Buffalo since 2020, and he will be that for the foreseeable future, signing a six-year extension with the franchise in March. Last season, Allen won his first career NFL MVP Award, while helping the Bills win the AFC East for a fifth consecutive season and reach the AFC Championship Game. Though, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. Allen, a three-time Pro Bowler, threw for 4,385 yards per season from 2020-23 and 36 touchdowns per season from 2020-22. The Bills are 76-34 in the regular season and 7-6 in the postseason with Allen under center.

Contract: Four-year, $220 million deal ($55 million per season)

Date signed: July 2024

What's happened since the contract was signed: After sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for three seasons (2020-22), Love became Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2023, threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, led the Packers to the NFC divisional round and got a $55 million per season extension for his play. In the first season after signing that deal (2024), Love totaled 3,389 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.7 passer rating, while completing 63.1% of his passes in 15 games. Green Bay won 11 games but was eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card round.

Contract: Five-year, $275 million deal ($55 million per season)

Date signed: June 2024

What's happened since the contract was signed: After three seasons in the league, Jacksonville extended its quarterback and the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for all, Lawrence's 2024 campaign was one to forget, as he totaled just 2,045 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 85.2 passer rating, while completing 60.6% of his passes in 10 games; Lawrence missed seven games due to shoulder and head injuries, respectively. He helped Jacksonville reach the AFC divisional round in 2022 and threw for 4,000-plus yards in both 2022 and 2023.

Contract: Five-year, $275 million deal ($55 million per season)

Date signed: September 2023

What's happened since the contract was signed: As the 2023 NFL regular-season opener was in progress, news broke that Cincinnati had locked up its superstar quarterback for years to come. Burrow's 2023 season was cut short after 10 games due to a wrist injury, however. He bounced back in emphatic fashion in 2024, throwing for an NFL-high in both passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) while posting a career-best in both passer rating (108.5) and completion percentage (70.6%). Burrow, a two-time Pro Bowler, led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI and the AFC Championship Game in both 2021 and 2022. That said, the Bengals have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Contract: Four-year, $240 million deal ($60 million per season)

Date signed: September 2024

What's happened since the contract was signed: Prescott signed a deal that featured the highest average annual salary in NFL history on the morning of the Week 1 slate for the 2024 season. Then, the Cowboys got out to a 3-5 start, and Prescott's year ultimately ended early due to a hamstring injury, with the team going on to miss the playoffs. In 2023, Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, threw for an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, and he owns a career 98.1 passer rating. Of course, while Dallas is 76-46 in the regular season with Prescott under center, it's also 2-5 in the postseason with the veteran at the wheel.

