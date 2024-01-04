Zion Williamson scores 27 points, Pelicans beat West-leading Timberwolves, 117-106
Zion Williamson scored 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans kept rolling with a 117-106 victory over the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
CJ McCollum added 24 points and Brandon Ingram had 19. The Pelicans pulled away in the second half for their fourth straight victory and ninth in 12 games.
On the second night of a back-to-back after beating Brooklyn 112-85, a game that allowed Williamson and Ingram to both play under 30 minutes, New Orleans went on the road and shot 55.6% from the field. Williamson and Ingram combined to shoot 18 of 26.
Anthony Edwards scored 35 points for Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22. Minnesota dropped to 14-2 at home and lost consecutive games for the first time this season. The Timberwolves were the last team in the NBA to lose two in a row.
The Timberwolves shot just 38.7% through three quarters. They finished with 13 turnovers, leading to 16 points for the Pelicans.
New Orleans used a 25-9 run late in the first half to take control and extended the lead to 24 midway through the third quarter.
A night after complaining about Williamson not getting a foul called on a shot attempt, Pelicans coach Willie Green received a technical foul and sprinted nearly the length of the court after a drive by Williamson. There was no penalty called and Minnesota received the ball as officials ruled it went off Williamson's leg.
UP NEXT
Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Timberwolves: At Houston on Friday night.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
