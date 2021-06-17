National Basketball Association Zion Williamson, Luka Dončić putting pressure on their franchises 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears the honeymoon phase might be over for two of the NBA's brightest young talents and their respective franchises.

Luka Dončić and Zion Williamson are arguably the two most talented players in the NBA under the age of 25, with both seemingly rewriting the league's record books one game at a time.

But recent reports indicate that they are both putting pressure on their respective front offices – the Dallas Mavericks for Dončić and the New Orleans Pelicans for Williamson – resulting in major turnover within both organizations.

The latest news of upheaval came on Thursday, when news broke that Mavs coach Rick Carlisle was stepping down with two years left on his contract.

In Dončić's three years with the Mavericks, the team has seen its winning percentage rise each season while making the playoffs in each of the last two.

But even with the improved results, there is a lack of stability within the organization, evidenced by Carlisle leaving only one day after long-time general manager Donnie Nelson was let go, the latter of which drew the ire of Dončić'.

This news isn't ideal considering that Dončić is eligible for a five-year, $202 million extension this offseason, and it doesn't appear that he and the Mavericks have discussed a new contract.

Meanwhile, there has also been turmoil in New Orleans, where Stan Van Gundy was removed from his post as head coach of the Pelicans on Wednesday.

In the case of Williamson, he has only played in 84 career games across two seasons for the Pelicans, but there are already rumblings that all is not well.

In a recent report from Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the grumblings from Williamson's circle have grown louder with the continued dysfunction inside of the Pelicans' organization, not to mention the inability to construct a competitive roster around him.

"Parting ways with Stan Van Gundy after just one season is not the biggest problem facing the New Orleans Pelicans. They have been unable to put together the right elements to make rising star Zion Williamson and his family happy, and multiple sources have told The Athletic that certain family members want Williamson on another team."

With these growing negative rumblings around Williamson and the Pelicans, is it possible that he would turn down his rookie extension deal when he is eligible for it in 2022?

Colin Cowherd believes so, and explained why on "The Herd."

"Young NBA players always sign their contract extension with the team because there is just so much more money," he said. "Zion is such a big deal because of mercy, marketing and shoes, I have speculated before that he will be the first to not sign that contract extension."

Williamson, in fact, would not be the first player to leave the franchise that drafted him after completing his rookie deal.

But he would join a very short list of notable star players that were first-round picks such as Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O'Neal, Dikembe Mutombo and Lamar Odom who bolted their initial franchises without re-signing.

Both Williamson and Doncic are putting pressure on their franchises early in their careers.

Now it might on the Pelicans and Mavericks to figure out how to appease their young superstars.

