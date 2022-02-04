Los Angeles Lakers
With Anthony Davis rounding into form, how good can the Lakers be?

2 hours ago

The LA Clippers held on for a thrilling 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The loss marked the Lakers' fourth defeat in their last five games.

Clippers guard Reggie Jackson dealt the final blow to the Lakers' fourth quarter comeback attempt. Jackson drove to his left, spun away from his defender and hit a clutch layup to give the Clippers the lead for good with 4.1 seconds left in the game.

LeBron James' congratulatory tweet to Jackson after the game has garnered a lot of attention, but for the Lakers, there could be a silver lining in their recent losing sketch.

The return of Anthony Davis to being a dominant player.

After missing 17 games due to an MCL sprain, Davis has looked more agile and recharged since returning to the court.

After scoring just eight points and grabbing two rebounds in his first game back against the Nets, Davis has averaged 29.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in his last four games.

Against the Clippers, Davis posted 30 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, playing a key role in leading the Lakers comeback that ultimately fell short.

His recent play has been enough to get Chris Broussard to believe the Lakers have a chance to turn a disappointing regular season into a potentially fruitful postseason, which he detailed on "First Things First."

"That puncher's chance comes down to two guys. LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Broussard said. "And [Anthony] Davis is starting to look like the AD in the bubble that helped them win the championship and early on in that Finals series with Miami was the frontrunner for the Finals MVP."

Davis' postseason run in 2020 was phenomenal, with the forward averaging 27.7 PPG and 9.7 RPG, while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Broussard says the Lakers need this version of Davis to be able to make a final push for the playoffs, but Nick Wright sees more potential in the Lakers.

He believes a rejuvenated Davis paired with an ageless James could still be the recipe for a Lakers championship.

"I believe they absolutely can if AD stays at this level," Wright said. "I think the defense will be demonstrably better when LeBron comes back for the postseason, I think they will have shortened the rotation. And the West, nobody really scares me outside of Phoenix."

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, but with a healthy James and a refocused Davis, they could be a nightmare matchup come the postseason.

But first, they have to get there.

