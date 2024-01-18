Warriors-Mavericks postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević
The Dallas Mavericks' game at the Golden State Warriors scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.
The date for the rescheduled game will be announced later.
Milojević, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46.
Milojević died in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized Tuesday night after a medical emergency happened during a private team dinner.
The Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday also was postponed.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies
2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, leaders, rosters, how to vote
3 points: Crafty Thunder, a comeback story in Utah and some bad NBA scheduling
-
Police 'unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Josh Giddey investigation
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
NBA Roundtable: Picking 2024 All-Star starters
-
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Jazz wreaking havoc on top teams
2023-24 NBA title odds: Celtics remain favorites, Pacers make leap after trade
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings
-
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies
2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, leaders, rosters, how to vote
3 points: Crafty Thunder, a comeback story in Utah and some bad NBA scheduling
-
Police 'unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Josh Giddey investigation
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
NBA Roundtable: Picking 2024 All-Star starters
-
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Jazz wreaking havoc on top teams
2023-24 NBA title odds: Celtics remain favorites, Pacers make leap after trade
2024 NBA playoff picture, bracket, standings