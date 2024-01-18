National Basketball Association
Warriors-Mavericks postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević
Updated Jan. 18, 2024 1:57 p.m. ET

The Dallas Mavericks' game at the Golden State Warriors scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.

The date for the rescheduled game will be announced later.

Milojević, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46.

Milojević died in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized Tuesday night after a medical emergency happened during a private team dinner.

The Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday also was postponed.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

