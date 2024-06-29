National Basketball Association Warriors reportedly expect Klay Thompson to walk in free agency Published Jun. 29, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Klay Thompson is not expected to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors when NBA free agency opens on Sunday, according to a report from The Athletic on Saturday.

Thompson has played for the Warriors since the start of his NBA career, after being drafted the No. 11 overall pick in round 1 of the 2011 NBA Draft. In 11 seasons in the Bay Area, Thompson won four championships and was voted an All-Star five times, most recently in 2019.

The Warriors signed Thompson to a five-year, $189.9 million dollar deal in 2019, after he tore his ACL in the NBA Finals earlier that year. Thompson missed the following two seasons due to injury.

Last season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game in 77 appearances, 14 of which were off of the bench. Prior to this season, Thompson hadn't came off of the bench since his rookie season.

