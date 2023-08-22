National Basketball Association
Warriors coach Steve Kerr joins Steve Nash as shareholder of Spanish club Mallorca
Published Aug. 22, 2023

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined former NBA great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca.

Tuesday's announcement came a few months after Mallorca restructured its ownership, with club president Andy Kohlberg acquiring the shares of former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to become majority owner.

"I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg, and we were talking this summer," Kerr said. "He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. I’m really looking forward to it, I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team and becoming a fan. It’s a very exciting opportunity."

Kerr will be the coach of the U.S. team at the basketball World Cup that begins Friday in the Philippines.

"When he was here a year ago and spoke to the players, he made a big impact and I loved hearing the message about the importance of being a team and the involvement of each member, on the pitch and on the bench, in order to always be ready," said Kohlberg, who is American. "The players loved it and Steve enjoyed it, too."

Nash became a Mallorca shareholder in 2016.

Mallorca opened its Spanish league campaign with a draw at Las Palmas and a home loss against Villarreal.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors
