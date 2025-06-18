National Basketball Association
vj edgecombe
National Basketball Association

VJ Edgecombe NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:43 a.m. ET

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for VJ Edgecombe.

Scouting Report

Just like Ja'Kobe Walter last season, Edgecombe is another Baylor true freshman that can score in multiple ways and has elite athleticism. He will immediately improve any team's backcourt with his tenacity and aggressiveness. 

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Edgecombe going to the Philadelphia 76ers as the #3 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"First and foremost, you have to think Daryl Morey is doing all he can to get a team baited into a trade to take Ace Bailey out of Rutgers at No. 3. Philadelphia is ready to win now with money locked up with Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That said, Edgecombe is a tough guard who averaged 15 PPG, six RPG and three APG in the Big 12 and was a capable defender. Yes, he’s a bit undersized, but he plays the game the right way and would help Philadelphia now."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Edgecombe going to the 76ers. Here's McIntyre:

"Do you trade this pick along with a high-priced veteran (Joel Embiid or Paul George), or keep and it see if you can make a run in the depleted East? Edgecombe could start his career as a defensive-minded slasher who shoots like Russell Westbrook did as a rookie (39/27)."

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd
Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski joins Colin Cowherd to break down what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect.
ADVERTISEMENT

Strengths

  • Scorer
  • Athlete
  • Competitor

2024-25 College Stats

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Ace Bailey Falls to No. 4

2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Ace Bailey Falls to No. 4

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes