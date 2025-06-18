National Basketball Association VJ Edgecombe NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for VJ Edgecombe.

Scouting Report

Just like Ja'Kobe Walter last season, Edgecombe is another Baylor true freshman that can score in multiple ways and has elite athleticism. He will immediately improve any team's backcourt with his tenacity and aggressiveness.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Edgecombe going to the Philadelphia 76ers as the #3 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"First and foremost, you have to think Daryl Morey is doing all he can to get a team baited into a trade to take Ace Bailey out of Rutgers at No. 3. Philadelphia is ready to win now with money locked up with Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That said, Edgecombe is a tough guard who averaged 15 PPG, six RPG and three APG in the Big 12 and was a capable defender. Yes, he’s a bit undersized, but he plays the game the right way and would help Philadelphia now."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Edgecombe going to the 76ers. Here's McIntyre:

"Do you trade this pick along with a high-priced veteran (Joel Embiid or Paul George), or keep and it see if you can make a run in the depleted East? Edgecombe could start his career as a defensive-minded slasher who shoots like Russell Westbrook did as a rookie (39/27)."

Strengths

Scorer

Athlete

Competitor

2024-25 College Stats

