National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week
Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Oklahoma City Thunder as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Oklahoma City Thunder have in the 2025 NBA Draft?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 15 (acquired from MIA)
- Round 1, Pick 24 (acquired from LAC)
- Round 2, Pick 44 (acquired from ATL)
Who will the Oklahoma City Thunder select in the NBA Draft?
In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Oklahoma City Thunder select Kasparas Jakucionis in the first round.
Jason McIntyre's latest mock has OKC selecting Hugo Gonzalez. Here's McIntyre:
Hugo Gonzalez (F, Spain)
"How set is OKC? The Thunder have two first-round picks and may not even have a roster spot. They don’t have one free agent on the roster. So this feels like a draft and stash."
For more, check out the complete mock draft.
share
recommended
-
Rockets Reportedly Acquire Kevin Durant From Suns in Blockbuster Trade
2025 NBA Championship Odds: Thunder Remain Favorites After Game 6 Loss
Thunder Dominate Shorthanded Pacers to Win First NBA Title In OKC
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Why the Suns lost the KD deal
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Pacers, Thunder Going The Distance in NBA Finals; How Last 5 Game 7s Have Fared
Scott Foster Not Among Referees Picked to Officiate Pacers-Thunder Game 7
NBA MVP, Finals MVP and Scoring Champ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Elite Club
in this topic
recommended
-
Rockets Reportedly Acquire Kevin Durant From Suns in Blockbuster Trade
2025 NBA Championship Odds: Thunder Remain Favorites After Game 6 Loss
Thunder Dominate Shorthanded Pacers to Win First NBA Title In OKC
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Why the Suns lost the KD deal
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Pacers, Thunder Going The Distance in NBA Finals; How Last 5 Game 7s Have Fared
Scott Foster Not Among Referees Picked to Officiate Pacers-Thunder Game 7
NBA MVP, Finals MVP and Scoring Champ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Elite Club