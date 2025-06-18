National Basketball Association Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Oklahoma City Thunder as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Oklahoma City Thunder have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 15 (acquired from MIA)

Round 1, Pick 24 (acquired from LAC)

Round 2, Pick 44 (acquired from ATL)

Who will the Oklahoma City Thunder select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Oklahoma City Thunder select Kasparas Jakucionis in the first round.

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has OKC selecting Hugo Gonzalez. Here's McIntyre:

Hugo Gonzalez (F, Spain)

"How set is OKC? The Thunder have two first-round picks and may not even have a roster spot. They don’t have one free agent on the roster. So this feels like a draft and stash."

