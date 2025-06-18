National Basketball Association Charlotte Hornets 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Charlotte Hornets as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Charlotte Hornets have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Charlotte Hornets have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Charlotte Hornets Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, Pick 33

Round 2, Pick 34 (acquired from NOP)

Who will the Charlotte Hornets select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Charlotte Hornets select Ace Bailey in the first round. Here's what Fanta had to say about Bailey:

Ace Bailey (G/F, Rutgers)

"I don’t see Bailey going past fourth in the draft because any way you slice it, his 6-10 frame coupled with guard skills makes him one of the most unique one-and-done prospects we’ve seen. His offensive prowess is special when he’s cooking from the perimeter, but shot selection is a real issue at times. He also has some maturing to do defensively. But, to average 18-and-7 on 46% shooting in the Big Ten as a freshman when you’re the focal point of any defense speaks to his skillset. "

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Charlotte selecting Ace Bailey. Here's McIntyre:

"Keep an eye on the Hornets trying to package this pick and center Mark Williams in a swing for the fences. The Hornets have a lot of young talent, like Nick Smith, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges that could look like Indiana in a couple years with the right coach. I don’t love a lot of the noise from Bailey lately. He almost seems like a guy who's all about himself."

