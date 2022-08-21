National Basketball Association Udonis Haslem to return to Heat for 20th season 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Udonis Haslem is back.

The South Beach legend has announced that he will return to Miami for his 20th season with the team. The news came after he took a brief period to mull over his future with his family.

Haslem's impact to the squad is immeasurable. At 42 years old, his contributions fall much more into the coaching realm than the playing one, but his presence is so revered that Miami's promised him a roster spot as long as he wants it.

And he decided to take the Heat up on their offer for one more year.

In his announcement, Haslem detailed that he'd made a commitment to his late father Johnnie to play at least 20 seasons, avowing to close his tenure heartily for both his dad and the city he's long called home. Miami originally signed Haslem in 2003 after he went undrafted in 2002 out of the University of Florida.

Haslem has won three titles with the Heat and is their all-time leading rebounder. He currently ranks second in franchise history in games and minutes played. The 15-time team captain became the oldest player to ever suit up for the Heat and the fifth player in NBA history to play at least 19 seasons with the same team. He has career averages of 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Miami has just one more roster spot available following Haslem's return. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds over 13 appearances last season.

