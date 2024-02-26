National Basketball Association 2024 NBA odds: Trae Young's injury impacts Hawks' playoff chances Published Feb. 26, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Despite a win over division foe Orlando on Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks have seen their odds to win the NBA's Southeast Division take a steeper dive following star guard Trae Young’s injury.

Young tore a ligament in his left pinky against the Toronto Raptors last Friday. The injury will require surgery, and he is expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks.

The Hawks have struggled as of late, losing three of their last four. They sit 6.5 games behind the Miami Heat and the Magic in the Southeast Division, and with the loss of Young, Atlanta has seen its odds of winning the division lengthen to +13000 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, which means it holds the last spot in the East play-in tournament. But with the injury to Young, the Hawks have also seen their odds on making the play-in tournament take a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS: *

Philadelphia 76ers, -480 (bet $10 to win $12.08 total)

Atlanta Hawks, -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Indiana Pacers, -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Orlando Magic, +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Miami Heat, +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Brooklyn Nets, +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

As of Monday, Atlanta is -650 to miss the playoffs and +470 to make the playoffs.

Young has been the focal point of the Hawks offense, averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists. In Atlanta's first game without Young since his finger injury, former All-Star Dejounte Murray led the way with 25 points.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

&amp;nbsp;

share