NBA trade deadline buzz: Vucevic to Chicago; Kyle Lowry farewell?

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and the moves are flying.

With the NBA expanding the playoffs to include the play-in tournament for teams that finish seeded seventh to 10th in both conferences, there will likely be no shortage of buyers.

Let's get you up to speed on the latest deals, rumors and everything else you need to know from deadline day.

Magic ship Vucevic to Chicago

In the first big trade of the day, the Orlando Magic parted ways with All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic, sending him to Chicago where he will pair up with fellow All-Star Zach Lavine.

On the season, Vucevic is averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds.

All eyes on Lowry

Did a Toronto Raptors legend wave goodbye on Wednesday night?

Kyle Lowry's name continues to circulate as the deadline approaches, with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat making a push, per Stadium's Shams Charania.

It's of little surprise that likely playoff teams would be looking to acquire the services of Lowry, who has spent the past nine seasons pulling the strings in Toronto. At age 35 ⁠— his birthday is deadline day! ⁠— he's averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game, all while shooting a hair under 40% from beyond the arc.

Nuggets add size

JaVale McGee is switching conferences, heading to the Denver Nuggets from the Cleveland Cavaliers, per multiple reports. The Nuggets will send Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks the other way, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McGee brings championship experience to the Nuggets, having won two rings with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2018 and another with the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

Kings, Pistons swap guards

The Detroit Pistons are shipping Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, per Woj.

Wright's addition provides some valuable veteran backcourt depth alongside the 23-year-old De'Aaron Fox and 21-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, as the Kings aim to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Latest on Lonzo

The Philadelphia 76ers have shown interest in Lonzo Ball, per ESPN.

The list of teams that have reportedly inquired about Ball might be shorter than the list of teams that haven't. The Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors have all been in the mix for the 23-year-old Pelicans point guard, according to multiple reports.

Ball has not played since March 18, due to a hip injury that has him listed as day-to-day, and he is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball is averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game in 38 outings with New Orleans this season.

Celtics eyeing Gordon

According to SI's Chris Mannix, the Boston Celtics are keeping tabs on Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who reportedly formally requested a trade earlier in the week.

Clippers create flexibility

The LA Clippers traded forward Mfiondu Kabengele, a future second-round pick and cash considerations to the Kings for a protected second-round pick, per ESPN's Wojnarowski. The picks are unlikely to convey, making this deal largely about freeing up cap and roster space for the Clippers. Per Woj, the Clippers get $2.6 million under the NBA's hard cap going into the deadline and buyout market.

