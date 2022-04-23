National Basketball Association Toronto's Scottie Barnes named NBA Rookie of the Year 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Scottie Barnes has been named the 2021-22 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year.

The 6-7, 225-pound swingman averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game in his first season. Barnes led all rookies in minutes and finished top-three in scoring and rebounds.

Barnes edged out Cleveland's Evan Mobley in both first-place votes (48-43), and total points (378-363). Detroit's Cade Cunningham, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, finished third in the vote.

Barnes received word of the honor just before the Raptors tipped off their Saturday playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers, who owned a 3-0 series lead heading into the matchup.

The team held a ceremony for its young gun prior to the game. He suited up for the affair for the first time since Game 1, after missing Games 2 and 3 with an ankle ailment. Barnes posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1 prior to his injury.

Barnes' margin of victory over Mobley — 15 points — was the smallest since the 2002-03 Rookie of the Year race, in which Amar'e Stoudemire beat out Yao Ming.

Barnes is the third Raptor to bring home the award, joining Damon Stoudemire and Vince Carter.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

