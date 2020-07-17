National Basketball Association Title Favorites In Tinseltown? July 1 share facebook twitter reddit link

Draymond Green has developed a new pastime: supporting LeBron James.

On Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," the Warriors forward was asked to share his thoughts on which team would emerge as NBA champion this season, and he didn't mince words.

"I think going into this bubble, the Lakers gotta be the favorite because they got LeBron."

For Green, the remainder of the 2019-20 season is all about being able to adjust on the fly, which gives an edge to the team with LeBron — even though he initially picked the other LA team to win it all.

"I think going into the season and all season long, the Clippers were the favorite. When you look at their team, I think they have someone that checks every box ... They can match up with any team well ... They have everything that you need to win a championship ...

"[But LeBron] can kinda adjust to anything. I think he's probably the most disciplined player we've ever seen in the NBA, and that's gonna matter going into this bubble. Having LeBron on your team going into this bubble gives you a slight advantage."

Green's comments from Tuesday come a little over a week after he also threw his support behind James for the best player in league history – and as future president of the United States.

"He's arguably the greatest player of all-time. You look at his resume – it's flawless, on and off the court ... What he's done off the court, and the initiatives he's been able to lead, I have the utmost respect for him and hopefully, he'll run for president one day."

Despite a tense on-court relationship in years past, highlighted by four consecutive NBA Finals matchups between Green's Warriors and LeBron's Cavaliers, the two NBA veteran stars appear to have developed a tight bond off the court over the years.

They are both represented by Klutch Sports' Rich Paul, a long-time friend of James', and in recent weeks, LeBron has also taken to social media to show his support for Green.

On Wednesday, Skip Bayless expressed shock that Green picked the Lakers to win the title, taking a look back at Green's murky past with LeBron.

"You can give Draymond Green a good deal of the credit for LeBron James pulling off the greatest achievement of his career, coming back from 3-1 down to the Golden State Warriors, winning Game 7 at Oakland. Draymond goes from that – Are they mortal enemies?

"If they see each other, are they gonna throw down at some party in the offseason? No! Next thing I know, Draymond is on The Shop with LeBron and Maverick Carter ... And then the next thing I know, I read that Draymond has signed with Klutch Sports."

Wednesday morning on ESPN's Get Up however, former NBA point guard Jay Williams pushed back against the idea that Green is only showing support for James based on his involvement with Klutch.

"As of right now, I think you have to say the Lakers are the favorite. I agree with Draymond Green. Anybody who tries to use this whole argument that, 'Oh, Draymond's part of Klutch Sports' – Draymond Green is a savant. He studies the game.

"He knows the game better than a lot of players that currently play in the league ... I would agree with him that LeBron James is one of the most disciplined individuals that we have in the league."

As far as the Lakers lineup goes, they have already learned they will be without Avery Bradley for the remainder of the season, and according to General Manager Rob Pelinka, it is unclear whether Dwight Howard will join the team in Orlando, after the mother of one of his children recently passed away.

However, the Lakers have begun to make moves to bring in reinforcements.

For the past week, rumors have swirled that former James teammate JR Smith will make his way to Orlando via the Purple and Gold, and on Wednesday, rumor became reality.

Smith is a 16-year veteran and career 37% 3-point shooter, which could come in handy for a Lakers squad that is 17th in the NBA in 3-point percentage (35.5%) and connects on only 11.2 3s per game, 22nd in the league

One can only wonder how bright his green light might be in the bubble.

For the Clippers, it is unclear if sixth man extraordinaire Lou Williams will return for the rest of the season, even though Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday morning that he expects to have Williams in Orlando.

We'll see how the Los Angeles lineups shake out in the coming weeks.

It could affect everyone's pick to win the title, Green's included.

