Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined $100,000 by NBA for money gesture toward officials
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined $100,000 by NBA for money gesture toward officials

Published Mar. 10, 2024 2:48 p.m. ET

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $100,000 for actions he made toward officials during Friday's overtime loss to Cleveland.

Gobert was issued a technical foul late in the game after making a money sign toward referees, rubbing his fingers together after disagreeing with a call. 

Gobert doubled down on his gesture postgame, claiming that sports betting has an impact on game outcomes.

"I'll bite the bullet again," Gobert said about the fine he knew was imminent. "I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

Gobert, though, acknowledged he should have kept his composure better in the heat of the moment.

"My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn't the time to react that way," he said. "It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction."

"It's not just one call," he continued. "Everyone makes mistakes, but when it's over and over and over again, of course it's frustrating."

The technical allowed Cleveland to tie the game on a free throw with 27 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, before the Cavs pulled away 113-104 in overtime.

