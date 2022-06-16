National Basketball Association Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry hold top spots on Under Duress list 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Game 6 of the NBA Finals taking place Thursday, all eyes are on Golden State and Boston. As is the pressure.

A pair from each team make up Chris Broussard's latest Under Duress lineup, as does a certain Los Angeles star who made headlines recently.

Let's dive into the list.

Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers

Broussard's thoughts: "AD was caught on video saying he hasn't touched a basketball since April 5. That's more than two months. I'm not going to kill AD for that. I've covered the NBA for 25 years, and I know plenty of players that have similar offseason routines. It's the optics. It looks bad. The optics are horrible when you're coming off two sub-par seasons by his standards and one in which you shot 18% from three. If AD doesn't come back and have a great year, people will come back and point at this video."

Draymond Green, Warriors

Broussard's thoughts: "I get what Draymond is saying in his sentiment, but saying that comparing the Celtics is 'disrespectful' to LeBron James, is disrespectful to the Celtics. If you believe in bulletin board material, Draymond just gave the Celtics plenty."

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Broussard's thoughts: "Jaylen has to show up. Not only because their backs are against the wall, and it's an elimination game. But also because they need them offensively. He was their best player in the first four games and struggled mightily in Game 5. He also has to guard Game 6 Klay [Thompson]. He has to keep that Klay from emerging."

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Broussard's thoughts: "Right now, Steph is the clear-cut Finals MVP, but he's coming off a bad game where he didn't make a 3. He was 0-for-9, so he has to come out and play well. If they lose the game and he doesn't play well, you're going back to Golden State, with pressure on you to win Game 7."



Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Broussard's thoughts: "He's 24 years old, going through growing pains, and he has not been himself. There's no question about it. But even though he's only 24, when I look in the East, I see Joel Embiid, not to mention Kevin Durant, and the Magic are about to get somebody good. There's no guarantee that Tatum will get back to this place. There's a good chance, but there's no guarantee."

