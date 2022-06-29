National Basketball Association Steph-Klay, LeBron-AD, KD-Kyrie highlight top 10 NBA duos 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While Big 3s were once the name of the game in the NBA, dynamic duos are now dominant.

In fact, nearly every team in the league has its go-to twosome, and there's no better feeling for a premier player than to share the court with a teammate capable of making magic.

These are the top 10 duos the NBA has to offer according to "The Herd's" Joy Taylor.

10. Ja Morant & Jaren Jackson Jr. — Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor's thoughts: "Morant was the best clutch scorer in the NBA last season, led the fourth quarter in scoring during the playoffs, was named Most Improved Player. He's the first player to win Rookie of the Year and Most Improved player. He set career-highs in scoring, and they're both 22 years old. I think Ja Morant's the future of the NBA alongside Luka [Dončić]."

9. Joel Embiid & James Harden — Philadelphia 76ers

Taylor's thoughts: "Joel Embiid was my MVP last season. [He and Harden] were the fourth-highest scoring duo in the NBA, 51.6 PPG combined. Obviously, Harden didn't do so well in the playoffs, had his lowest scoring average since 2012, which is why I have them at nine."

8. Kawhi Leonard & Paul George — LA Clippers

Taylor's thoughts: "The highest-scoring duo in the 2021 playoffs; that's the last time Kawhi was healthy. Obviously, they're two elite scorers and wing defenders, great two-way players, which is perfect for today's NBA. If you watched the postseason, defenders were crucial, and obviously you have to be able to put the ball in the basket as well."

7. Luka Dončić & Spencer Dinwiddie — Dallas Mavericks

Taylor's thoughts: "Luka is at the door of the superstar's club; he's not inside yet. He's ready, but not inside yet. He was the second-leading scorer in playoff history behind Michael Jordan, that's pretty significant. He was the leading playoff scorer, tied with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] at 31.7 PPG. And the Mavs had the best record in the NBA after trading for Spencer Dinwiddie — 19-6 after he joined the team."

6. Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo — Miami Heat

Taylor's thoughts: "They led the Heat to Conference finals in two of the last three seasons. Let me remind you, they were in the Finals a few years ago and were one Jimmy Butler shot away from going back this year. Adebayo is an elite defender, needs to work on his scoring, but he has increased his PPG every season, and we know what Jimmy Butler is. He needs no introduction."

5. Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown — Boston Celtics

Taylor's thoughts: "They're the fifth-highest scoring duo in the NBA in the last five seasons: 50.5 combined PPG. They swept the Nets and KD, beat the Bucks and Giannis, and the Heat and Jimmy Butler. Jaylen Brown had an unbelievable postseason. Tatum is obviously a star and had his big moments — he struggled with some turnovers — but they're an incredible duo, and I think they'll be back and formidable next year."

4. Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving — Brooklyn Nets

Taylor's thoughts: "Highest-scoring duo in the NBA last season. They only played 17 regular-season games [together] last year, because Kyrie decided he didn't want to play basketball, but it's a big deal that he's back. We know what KD brings: He's the best player on the floor on any given night."

3. LeBron James & Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers

Taylor's thoughts: "You're like, ‘What are you talking about? Anthony Davis plays 40 games a season.' Again, this list is about [when] healthy. LeBron James almost won the scoring title last year, and they were the second-highest scoring duo in the NBA, at 53.5 PPG. LeBron averaged 30 PPG at age 37. Anthony Davis has missed more games than he's played since last season, but they're championship-level if they're healthy."

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton — Milwaukee Bucks

Taylor's thoughts: "Khris unfortunately got injured during the playoffs, but they were the sixth-highest scoring duo in the NBA last season. They won a championship last year, and have proven themselves. Giannis is with LeBron, KD and Steph Curry as superstars right now."

1. Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson — Golden State Warriors

Taylor's thoughts: "They need no introduction. They won their fourth title in eight seasons, best 3-point shooting duo in NBA history, the Splash Brothers, and I really enjoyed watching this Finals and seeing their success once again."

