National Basketball Association
Spencer Dinwiddie reveals why he chose Lakers over Mavericks
National Basketball Association

Spencer Dinwiddie reveals why he chose Lakers over Mavericks

Published Feb. 12, 2024 6:14 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers have more talent in their backcourt after signing veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie, a 6-foot-5 point guard known for his scoring and playmaking abilities, chose the Lakers over the Dallas Mavericks following a buyout from the Toronto Raptors. The buyout came after he was traded to Toronto by Brooklyn for Dennis Schröder.

When asked by reporters why he made the decision to return to his hometown Los Angeles, Dinwiddie gave a peculiar answer.

"I'll give y'all something funny that I told my people," Dinwiddie said via ESPN. "The two situations kind of felt like this, right? Let's say you're a kid and you get your ass whooped by the bully. Dallas would have been like your mama, like, ‘It's OK, baby, don't worry about it.
"The Lakers are like your dad: ‘Nah, you better go out there and fight ‘til you win',  and I just felt like that was what I needed at the time. … So I'm a big believer in kind of doing what you need to do at whatever time it is so that's how I felt about it." 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinwiddie's comments can be interpreted as him saying that the Mavericks, as an organization, take a more passive approach to losing, while the Lakers' culture is built around winning championships. If true, those sentiments carry an extra bit of weight considering Dinwiddie played for Dallas from Feb. 2022 to Feb. 2023.

Whatever Dindwiddie meant by his strange analogy, the Lakers are expected to be better off for it. The 30-year-old has averaged 12.6 points and six assists per game in 48 appearances this season.

Dinwiddie will be available when the Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Lakers are currently 28-26 and ranked ninth in the Western Conference.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Kyle Lowry to join 76ers

2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Kyle Lowry to join 76ers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes