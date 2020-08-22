National Basketball Association Something About Harden 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in their first round series on Friday night – but sometimes, there's still a loss within a win.

Clippers superstar Paul George has struggled mightily on the offensive end in Games 2 and 3, after scoring 27 points in a Game 1 win.

On Friday, the 6-time All-Star finished with just 11 points on 3-for-16 shooting from the field and 1-for-8 shooting from distance, two days after a 14-point performance on 4-for-17 shooting in Wednesday's Game 2.

However, things got really interesting at Friday's post-game press conference, when George seemed to connect on a quick shot aimed in the direction of Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

"I'm no James Harden. That’s not my knack, to just shoot the ball, score the ball. I can, and I pride myself on being effective on both ends, but there are going to be nights like this where I just can’t make a shot and I can’t allow that to affect my game."

Was it a shot a Harden? Some don't think so.

And yet, others do.

Regardless, this isn't the first time an NBA superstar has pointed out that Harden gives the offensive side of the ball preferential treatment.

Reigning MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo referenced Harden's offensive output during the NBA All-Star Draft, but it didn't come in the form of a compliment.

Antetokoumpo passed on selecting Harden, instead opting for Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker. Said Giannis:

"I want somebody that’s going to pass the ball."

Then, after the 157-155 All-Star Game loss to Team LeBron, the Greek Freak explained his team’s strategy in crunch time:

“Offensively, we were just trying to find whoever James Harden was guarding. That’s who we thought we had an opportunity to score on.”

Do PG-13 and the Greek Freak have a solid point, or are they projecting on a superstar offensive talent that isn't that bad defensively anymore?

According to Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro, the numbers might shock the narrative.

Harden has allowed just 0.65 points per post-up in 2019-20, the second-best mark of 50 players with at least 50 post possessions defended. He's also been an effective pick-and-roll defender. Harden allows just 0.78 points when defending the ball-handler in a PnR, ranking 31st of the 164 qualified players. Houston often schemes Harden away from the league's top guards, but that caveat doesn't dismiss the metrics. Harden has been an effective defender for significant stretches this season.

CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henniger came to a similar conclusion when discussing Harden on the defensive side of the floor: he isn't great defensively, but he's not as bad as people think.

Despite some occasional mistakes, which are tolerable considering the monumental load he carries offensively, it's evident that Harden has improved tremendously as a defender. His status among the league's elite may wane, but calling Harden a good defender – particularly in the context of the Rockets system – is in no way egregious.

The Clippers and Rockets have an opportunity to match up in this year's playoffs, but it wouldn't occur until the Western Conference Finals, meaning LA would have to defeat Dallas and then either Utah or Denver, and Houston would have to finish off Oklahoma City and then take down the Lakers or Portland.

But if it did somehow come to fruition, what a show it would be, with Harden attempting to guard the likes of George and Kawhi Leonard, and those two, with the help of Patrick Beverley, trying to slow down the offensive marvel that is The Beard.

Basketball fans can dream, right?

