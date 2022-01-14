National Basketball Association
Michael Jordan's brand will carry him in GOAT conversation, Shannon Sharpe says Michael Jordan's brand will carry him in GOAT conversation, Shannon Sharpe says
National Basketball Association

Michael Jordan's brand will carry him in GOAT conversation, Shannon Sharpe says

2 hours ago

"Jordan" might be the name that comes first to most minds when basketball legends are brought up.

For many, Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever pick up a ball, and his legacy has indefinitely outlasted his playing days as a result of his billion-dollar brand.

Despite the long-term regency of the Jordan brand, Dwyane Wade believes that Jordan's name won't be among those frequently mentioned in the GOAT conversation 20 years from now.

MJ's company, though, is the reason that Shannon Sharpe believes Jordan's name will be timeless.

"They still make those Jordan shoes right?" Sharpe questioned Friday on "Undisputed."

"Skip, you've got a pair on right now, right?" he said to Skip Bayless. "When Kareem retired, they no longer made Kareem Adidas. They still made Adidas, but not the Kareem ones. Jordan has a brand, the logo, and plus he's putting out documentaries You see what Tom Brady is doing with the ‘Man in the Arena’ docuseries. They're going to have a little bit more staying power, whereas Kareem didn't do that."

Dwyane Wade says Michael Jordan will be forgotten in GOAT talks

Dwyane Wade says Michael Jordan will be forgotten in GOAT talks
The Michael Jordan/LeBron James GOAT debate has been going on for years, but Dwyane Wade asserted that the argument will fall by the wayside eventually. Shannon Sharpe discusses how much truth there is to D-Wade's comments.

Sharpe added that the flair with which Jordan played will also aid his cause.

"You [hear people] say ‘that was Jordan-esque’, when's the last time you heard somebody say ‘that was like Kareem?’ You talk about the midrange. What does everybody do after they shoot a shot? Hold it. There's a little truth to [Wade's comments], but Jordan has more staying power. It will be 20, 30 years from now when people are KD, LeBron, Steph and Kobe. Skip, you remember how great Kareem was. A lot of people don't."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Kyrie Irving remains Nets' dominant topic following domination of Bulls
Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving remains Nets' dominant topic following domination of Bulls

1 day ago
Ben Simmons trade rumors top NBA storylines to watch
National Basketball Association

Ben Simmons trade rumors top NBA storylines to watch

1 day ago
LeBron James propelling Lakers forward with move to center
National Basketball Association

LeBron James propelling Lakers forward with move to center

1 day ago
Stephen Curry sparks debate by saying his '17 Warriors would beat the '96 Bulls
National Basketball Association

Stephen Curry sparks debate by saying his '17 Warriors would beat the '96 Bulls

2 days ago
Is Kyrie Irving the most skilled point guard in NBA history?
National Basketball Association

Is Kyrie Irving the most skilled point guard in NBA history?

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes