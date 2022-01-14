National Basketball Association Michael Jordan's brand will carry him in GOAT conversation, Shannon Sharpe says 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"Jordan" might be the name that comes first to most minds when basketball legends are brought up.

For many, Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever pick up a ball, and his legacy has indefinitely outlasted his playing days as a result of his billion-dollar brand.

Despite the long-term regency of the Jordan brand, Dwyane Wade believes that Jordan's name won't be among those frequently mentioned in the GOAT conversation 20 years from now.

MJ's company, though, is the reason that Shannon Sharpe believes Jordan's name will be timeless.

"They still make those Jordan shoes right?" Sharpe questioned Friday on "Undisputed."

"Skip, you've got a pair on right now, right?" he said to Skip Bayless. "When Kareem retired, they no longer made Kareem Adidas. They still made Adidas, but not the Kareem ones. Jordan has a brand, the logo, and plus he's putting out documentaries You see what Tom Brady is doing with the ‘Man in the Arena’ docuseries. They're going to have a little bit more staying power, whereas Kareem didn't do that."

Sharpe added that the flair with which Jordan played will also aid his cause.

"You [hear people] say ‘that was Jordan-esque’, when's the last time you heard somebody say ‘that was like Kareem?’ You talk about the midrange. What does everybody do after they shoot a shot? Hold it. There's a little truth to [Wade's comments], but Jordan has more staying power. It will be 20, 30 years from now when people are KD, LeBron, Steph and Kobe. Skip, you remember how great Kareem was. A lot of people don't."

