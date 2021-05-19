National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Memphis Grizzlies survive San Antonio Spurs in Play-In Tournament

1 hour ago

There's a party on Beale Street tonight. 

The ninth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies took down the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday, eliminating San Antonio from the playoffs and keeping Memphis in the hunt for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies sit one win away from securing a spot in the West playoff bracket. Let's take a look at how they secured their first win of the Play-In Tournament.

Key performer: Dillon Brooks

Brooks was on fire out of the gate, scoring 24 points with seven rebounds and three assists. He came into the game averaging 17.2 PPG in the 2020-21 regular season.

The 25-year-old small forward was just as impressive on defense as he was on the offensive front. Brooks’ defensive efforts held Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan to 0% field-goal shooting in the first half.

Turning point: The first quarter

The Grizzlies led by as many as 21 points in the first quarter, but the Spurs stormed all the way back. 

After having led 2-0, San Antonio took its second lead of the game, 80-79, at the 8:30 mark of the fourth quarter. From that point on, however, the Grizzlies outscored the Spurs 21-16 to win the game.

Wild card: DeRozan's shooting

DeRozan shot 49.5% from the field this season but fell way below that Wednesday. Against San Antonio, he finished with just a 23.8 FG%, 20 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Did you know?

This is the first time in franchise history (both ABA and NBA) that the Spurs failed to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Twitter's take:

What's next: The Grizzlies await the loser of the Warriors-Lakers matchup for their second play-in game on Friday. 

That game will determine which team gets the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Lue's Canon
National Basketball Association

Lue's Canon

Lue's Canon
Ty Lue is taking control of the narrative that he and the Clippers tanked to close out the regular season. Or is he?
5 hours ago
Name Of The Game
National Basketball Association

Name Of The Game

Name Of The Game
Russell Westbrook's poor showing against the Celtics has an old, inauspicious nickname for the Wizards guard recirculating.
9 hours ago
Play-In Game Betting Picks
National Basketball Association

Play-In Game Betting Picks

Play-In Game Betting Picks
Can Steph Curry reverse his fortunes at Staples Center? Can Memphis overcome its youth? Jason McIntyre gives his take.
10 hours ago
Status Update
National Basketball Association

Status Update

Status Update
Did Jayson Tatum's 50-point performance in Tuesday's play-in victory boost him into the NBA's superstar category?
11 hours ago
Win $1,000 Free On Warriors-Lakers
National Basketball Association

Win $1,000 Free On Warriors-Lakers

Win $1,000 Free On Warriors-Lakers
The NBA playoffs are starting to heat up, and Wednesday night's big game gives you a chance to win absolutely for free.
11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks