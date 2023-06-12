National Basketball Association Raptors guard Fred VanVleet declines player option, will become free agent Updated Jun. 12, 2023 4:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July, according to ESPN.

VanVleet's imminent departure is the latest in a string of major changes for the Raptors, who fired former head coach Nick Nurse in April, and hired former Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic on Saturday.

VanVleet was signed as an undrafted free agent by Toronto in 2016 after four years at Wichita Stat. His breakout season came in 2019, in which he helped Toronto claim its first title in franchise history. VanVleet averaged 14 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the Finals against Golden State.

He became a full-time starter the following year, subsequently signing a four-year, $85 million extension, and made his first All-Star team a year later while averaging a career-high 20.3 PPG. VanVleet posted 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.8 steals per game last season, but Toronto failed to make the postseason after losing to Chicago in the Play-In Tournament.

VanVleet has developed into one of the top 3-point shooters in the NBA, which should make him one of the most highly sought-after free agents on the market. The 6-foot, 197-pound guard has made 623 3-pointers over the last three seasons, which ranks in the top five among all NBA players during that span.

