National Basketball Association
NBA playoffs: Top moments from Thursday's pair of pivotal Game 6s NBA playoffs: Top moments from Thursday's pair of pivotal Game 6s
National Basketball Association

NBA playoffs: Top moments from Thursday's pair of pivotal Game 6s

9 mins ago

After three teams were bounced in elimination games Wednesday, will the playoffs end for two Western Conference teams Thursday night?

The NBA action tips off with the Denver Nuggets aiming to keep Damian Lillard at bay and boot the Portland Trail Blazers from the playoffs.

Then, the defending champions have their backs against the wall, with the Los Angeles Lakers facing elimination at home against the Phoenix Suns.

Will the Blazers or Lakers live to fight another day? Will the Nuggets or Suns finish the job?

Here are the best moments from Thursday's playoff slate:

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard set an NBA Playoff record in Game 5 with 12 made 3-pointers, and early on in Game 5, it appeared as if Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was intent on trying to match that record.

Porter Jr. poured in 22 first-quarter points while making six 3-pointers.

For more up-to-date news on all things Nuggets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

But even with Porter Jr.'s hot shooting, the Blazers carried a 33-29 lead into the second quarter.

And they would extend their lead going into halftime up seven points by score of 68-61.

Lillard led the way for the Blazers in the first half with 19 points.

Lillard also broke the NBA's record for most made 3-pointers in a single series during the first half.

For more up-to-date news on all things Trail Blazers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Tipoff: 10:30 p.m. ET)

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things Lakers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Time To Make History?
National Basketball Association

Time To Make History?

Time To Make History?
With a new job opening in Boston, there is growing buzz that Becky Hammon is primed to be the NBA's first female head coach.
5 mins ago
Brink Of Disaster
National Basketball Association

Brink Of Disaster

Brink Of Disaster
The Clippers are poised for another stunning playoff exit, and Kawhi Leonard is catching a ton of heat for their predicament.
5 hours ago
Lead Steed
National Basketball Association

Lead Steed

Lead Steed
Luka Dončić did it again, putting the Mavericks on his back with a 42-point showcase to take a series lead vs. the Clippers.
9 hours ago
Win $1,000 For Free on Lakers vs. Suns
National Basketball Association

Win $1,000 For Free on Lakers vs. Suns

Win $1,000 For Free on Lakers vs. Suns
It's the biggest game of the year for the Lakers and Suns, and you could win big yourself absolutely for free. Here's how.
12 hours ago
Blue and Orange Julius
Julius Randle

Blue and Orange Julius

Blue and Orange Julius
Julius Randle's postseason debut was ... rough. Now, his future in the Big Apple is the Knicks' focus, Yaron Weitzman writes.
21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks