National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from Thursday's pair of pivotal Game 6s 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After three teams were bounced in elimination games Wednesday, will the playoffs end for two Western Conference teams Thursday night?

The NBA action tips off with the Denver Nuggets aiming to keep Damian Lillard at bay and boot the Portland Trail Blazers from the playoffs.

Then, the defending champions have their backs against the wall, with the Los Angeles Lakers facing elimination at home against the Phoenix Suns.

Will the Blazers or Lakers live to fight another day? Will the Nuggets or Suns finish the job?

Here are the best moments from Thursday's playoff slate:

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard set an NBA Playoff record in Game 5 with 12 made 3-pointers, and early on in Game 5, it appeared as if Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was intent on trying to match that record.

Porter Jr. poured in 22 first-quarter points while making six 3-pointers.

For more up-to-date news on all things Nuggets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

But even with Porter Jr.'s hot shooting, the Blazers carried a 33-29 lead into the second quarter.

And they would extend their lead going into halftime up seven points by score of 68-61.

Lillard led the way for the Blazers in the first half with 19 points.

Lillard also broke the NBA's record for most made 3-pointers in a single series during the first half.

For more up-to-date news on all things Trail Blazers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Tipoff: 10:30 p.m. ET)

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things Lakers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.