National Basketball Association
On This Day: KD Dominates Rucker
National Basketball Association

On This Day: KD Dominates Rucker

2 hours ago

Most NBA fans consider Kevin Durant among the greatest pure scorers in league history.

He has a career average of 27.0 points per game – the sixth highest average of all-time – and he has four scoring titles to his name.

And during the summer of 2011, that scoring prowess was on full display – not on an NBA court, but on the most famous playground court in the nation: Rucker Park.

The 2011 NBA lockout represented the fourth lockout in league history. So during the summer of 2011, several NBA superstars made appearance at local gyms and parks across the country, allowing basketball lovers to receive an up-close-and-personal glimpse at the world's best ballers. 

No player was more active than Durant. He showed up at the legendary Drew League in Los Angeles, California.

He also took his talents to the Goodman League in Washington, D.C.

But neither of those appearances could match his epic performance at the legendary Rucker Park in Harlem, New York, on Aug. 1, 2011.

Here's the backstory: Durant was in Oklahoma City, considering he was then a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He got a text from a childhood friend asking if he wanted to play at Rucker Park the next day.

Durant agreed to play, flew to New York, and put on a 66-point performance that will go down in history.

Adding to the legend of Durant's performance, New York rapper Fat Joe said that KD was so dominant that the opposing team wanted to fight him after the game.

In an interview with Complex in December 2019, Joe detailed how it was the greatest performance he had ever seen at the Rucker and how he had to help escort Durant to safety after the final buzzer.

"The greatest performance was Kevin Durant man ... They stopped the game, they were going to beat him up, he had to rush to the car ... They chased him out the park, they wanted to beat him up. He wasn't playing bums, he was playing top quality Rucker players."

Considering the likes of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Vince Carter and others have graced the Rucker Park court, that is high praise from Joe. 

Good luck to the next NBA superstar who tries to top Durant's performance from nine years ago today. 

And if that superstar is somehow able to top KD, we also wish them luck exiting the park. 

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

NBA 6-Pack: Giannis, Harden Return to Form

NBA 6-Pack: Giannis, Harden Return to Form
There were 6 NBA games in the bubble on Friday. Here are the 6 things you need to know from Day 2 of the NBA restart.
16 hours ago
National Basketball Association

NBA's Hiatus Was Worth The Wait

NBA's Hiatus Was Worth The Wait
The greatest players in the world have returned to the court, playing the game they love, which is what matters most, writes Martin Rogers.
18 hours ago
National Basketball Association

The Debut of 'Skinny Melo'

The Debut of 'Skinny Melo'
A noticeably slim Carmelo Anthony came up big for the Blazers in an overtime victory over the Grizzlies on Friday.
20 hours ago
National Basketball Association

What We Learned From Lakers-Clippers

What We Learned From Lakers-Clippers
The two LA teams lit up the NBA bubble and social media on Thursday. Here's what we took from their most recent matchup.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Much Ado About Zion

Much Ado About Zion
The Pelicans chose to take a hard stance on limiting Zion Williamson's minutes. Is it time to loosen the reins?
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks