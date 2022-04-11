National Basketball Association NBA odds: How to bet Play-in games, lines 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA Playoffs are finally here! The top six teams from each conference have earned some time off, but the teams that finished seventh through 10th will enter survival mode during the Play-in round this week.

The Play-in round is the tip-off to the two-month-long NBA postseason which cumulates with the NBA Finals, scheduled to begin June 2.

The matchups are: No. 8 seed Cleveland (44-38) at No. 7 Brooklyn (44-38) and the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) at No. 7 Minnesota (46-36) on Tuesday, and No. 10 Charlotte (43-39) at No. 9 Atlanta (43-39) and No. 10 San Antonio (34-48) at No. 9 New Orleans (36-46) on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers-Nets winner will face the Hornets-Hawks winner and the Clippers-Timberwolves winner will face the Spurs-Pelicans winner on Friday, with the victors advancing to the first round of the playoffs.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Nets -8.5 (Nets favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Cavaliers cover)

Moneyline: Nets -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Cavaliers +290 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Total scoring over/under: 228.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Point spread: Timberwolves -3 (Timberwolves favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Clippers cover)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Clippers +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 230.5 points scored by both teams combined

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Charlotte Hornets @ Atlanta Hawks (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Hawks -4.5 (Hawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Hornets cover)

Moneyline: Hawks -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Hornets +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 237 points scored by both teams combined

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Time ET, TV)

Point spread: Pelicans -5 (Pelicans favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Spurs cover)

Moneyline: Pelicans -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Spurs +155 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 229 points scored by both teams combined

