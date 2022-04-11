National Basketball Association NBA odds: Title odds for every playoff team 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA’s 75th season is now in the books and bettors are looking forward to what is shaping up to be an action-packed playoffs.

With the third installment of the Play-In tournament, along with the intriguing storylines and developments, the NBA’s second season is sure to be memorable in many ways.

How will the potential returns of Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons and Jamal Murray help shift the odds of the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets, respectively? Will the Utah Jazz get over their playoff disappointments of the last few seasons? Can the Miami Heat make a run back to the NBA Finals? Will the Phoenix Suns continue to rise from the ashes of missing the play-in game in 2020 to the pinnacle of an NBA Title in 2022?

As we know, title lines shift very quickly in the Association. So let's dive into the updated championship odds as we head into the playoffs (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP*

Phoenix Suns: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Milwaukee Bucks : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Golden State Warriors : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Boston Celtics : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Philadelphia 76ers : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Miami Heat: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Memphis Grizzlies : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Utah Jazz: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Denver Nuggets: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Dallas Mavericks : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Toronto Raptors : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Chicago Bulls : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Atlanta Hawks : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

New Orleans Pelicans : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

San Antonio Spurs : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

- Although the Brooklyn Nets (+650) haven’t had Ben Simmons on the court — and still have to win a game in the Play-In tournament to officially make the playoffs — they have the third-shortest odds of all the remaining teams, signaling that Brooklyn backers are betting heavy money on this powerful trio getting it together now that the games really matter.

- The Phoenix Suns (+275) are the betting favorites as they look to make a return trip to the NBA finals. They began the season with the fifth-shortest odds at +1400, but by the all-star break they were tied with the Golden State Warriors for the shortest odds in the league, at +450. They’ve remained in that spot for the season’s second half.

- At +1000, you’d have to imagine the top-seeded Miami Heat would have an even bigger chip on their shoulder than normal, if they saw they were tied for seventh-shortest odds to win the title. A scrappy team, they have already been to the finals and could be intent on letting everyone know that the bubble trip wasn’t a fluke. As far as long shots go, the Heat offer tremendous value.

So who are you throwing money on to win it all? With the teams ready to tip-off for the NBA's second season, it's time to get your futures bets in at FOX Bet!

