Nets give coach Jacque Vaughn multiyear contract extension
16 mins ago

Jacque Vaughn, who has coached the Brooklyn Nets into playoff position despite the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during another turbulent season for the franchise, has agreed to a multiyear contract extension.

Vaughn replaced Nash early in the season and the Nets announced Tuesday they were extending his deal. Terms were not disclosed, though general manager Sean Marks said the Nets looked forward to Vaughn leading the team "for years to come."

"Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season," Marks said in a news release.

The Nets (34-24) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have gone 32-19 under Vaughn, the fifth-best record in the league.

He replaced Nash on an interim basis on Nov. 1 and took the full-time position on Nov. 9 — after the Nets had discussed the position with former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Vaughn quickly steadied the team and the Nets surged to a franchise-best 12-1 record in December, earning coach of the month honors in the East.

The Nets climbed all the way to second in the East before Durant was hurt in January. He never played for the team again before being traded to Phoenix days after Irving was dealt to Dallas.

Vaughn has continued to preach that the Nets still have enough that they should expect to win even despite the departure of the All-Stars.

"On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game," Marks said. "As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough."

Vaughn is in his second stint coaching the Nets. He led them to a 7-3 record in 2020, including a playoff appearance during the restart at World Disney World, before the Nets hired Nash that fall.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

