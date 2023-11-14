National Basketball Association
Nets' Ben Simmons to miss time with with nerve irritation
Published Nov. 14, 2023 5:21 p.m. ET

Nets center Ben Simmons will miss an undisclosed amount of time after being diagnosed with nerve irritation on the lower left side of his body, per his agent. 

Simmons has missed the squad's last three games with the irritation. 

The injury resurfaces concerns surrounding Simmons' health. He played in just 42 games over the past two seasons while dealing with herniated L-4 and L-5 disks, which were followed by a nerve infringement. He underwent surgery in May 2022 to correct the issues.

"There’s no secret: Ben gives us an energy, a pace," head coach Jacque Vaughn said. "Like it, love it. We miss it, we need it, it’s a part of who we are, it’s the way our team is built. We’ll try to have to figure out who can aid in pushing the pace for us. But the realization for us is that’s how we need to play. That’s the most important thing."

His absence creates a huge gap in transition for the Nets, who lead the league in fast-break points (22.8) when he's in the lineup. Without him, they average 11.3, which is 27th. 

Simmons is currently in the fourth year of his five-year, $177 million deal.

National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons
