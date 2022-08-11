National Basketball Association
NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
National Basketball Association

NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

56 mins ago

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired league-wide.

"Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized."

Players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again, the league said.

All NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, the league said, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

The Boston Celtics have "separate and unique recognition for him on their uniforms" planned, the NBA said.

Reporting by Associated Press.

