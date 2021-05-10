National Basketball Association NBA Playoff Tracker: Race for seeds, home court, play-in tournament spots and more 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA playoff race is going down to the wire.

And with home-court still up for grabs and the play-in tournament expanding the field, the intrigue looks poised to run all the way until the final day of the regular season.

Here's how the field looks entering play as of Monday.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Utah Jazz (50-18)

Current situation: The Utah Jazz have clinched the Northwest Division and are in the driver's seat for the West's No. 1 overall seed.

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Remaining schedule: @ Golden State, vs. Portland, @ Oklahoma City, @ Sacramento

2. Phoenix Suns (48-20)

Current situation: The Phoenix Suns are two games back of the Jazz for the No. 1 seed and three games ahead of the LA Clippers for the No. 2 seed. Phoenix has clinched a playoff spot, making a return to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

Previous 10 games: 6-4

Remaining schedule: @ Golden State, vs. Portland, @ San Antonio, @ San Antonio

3. LA Clippers (45-23)

Current situation: The Clippers clinched a playoff spot, but face an uphill battle to improve their standing, as the Suns are three games ahead. Having just a one-game cushion on the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the West also complicates matters for Kawhi Leonard & Co.

Previous 10 games: 6-4

Remaining schedule: @ Toronto, @ Charlotte, @ Houston, @ Oklahoma City

4. Denver Nuggets (44-24)

Current situation: With a playoff ticket already punched, Denver is chasing the Clippers for the 3-seed. A four-game buffer between Denver and the current No. 5 seed should keep presumptive league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets among the top four seeds, at worst.

Previous 10 games: 6-4

Remaining schedule: @ Charlotte, @ Minnesota, @ Detroit, @ Portland

5. Dallas Mavericks (40-28)

Current situation: The red-hot Dallas Mavericks have moved up to the 5-seed after a stellar run, but moving beyond that might prove to be a bridge too far. In the meantime, the Portland Trail Blazers are just one game back of the Mavs, so Dallas needs to keep pace to avoid dropping down.

Previous 10 games: 8-2

Remaining schedule: @ Memphis, vs. New Orleans, vs. Toronto, @ Minnesota

6. Portland Trail Blazers (39-29)

Current situation: The Blazers are one game behind and one game ahead of the two teams that sandwich them, the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. With Portland holding the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over both of those teams, it can go either way for the Blazers, or they could remain at No. 6.

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Remaining schedule: vs. Houston, @ Utah, @ Phoenix, vs. Denver

7. Los Angeles Lakers (38-30)

Current situation: For the Lakers, getting LeBron James back healthy is priority No. 1. Their playoff positioning has slipped mightily in his absence, but Anthony Davis' return has sparked the Lakers to potentially avoiding the play-in tournament. They'll need to get to at least the 6-seed to accomplish that feat.

Previous 10 games: 3-7

Remaining schedule: vs. New York, vs. Houston, @ Indiana, @ New Orleans

8. Golden State Warriors (35-33)

Current situation: Stephen Curry is leading the playoff charge for the Golden State Warriors, where an outright berth is looking unlikely. They're four games back of sixth, so Golden State's focus will likely be on hanging on to the No. 8 seed or scooting up to No. 7. Falling to No. 9 or 10 would require winning two elimination games in order to make the larger playoff field.

Previous 10 games: 6-4

Remaining schedule: vs. Utah, vs. Phoenix, vs. New Orleans, vs. Memphis

9. Memphis Grizzlies (34-33)

Current situation: A win on Monday would clinch a play-in spot for the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4.5 games back of the No. 6 seed. The play-in is the most likely scenario for Memphis, but the matter of whether they're in the 7/8 game or 9/10 game is still very much in the balance. Their season-finale vs. Golden State could be the difference-maker on that front.

Previous 10 games: 5-5

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, vs. Dallas, vs. Sacramento, vs. Sacramento, @ Golden State

10. San Antonio Spurs (32-35)

Current situation: With one win in their past seven games, the San Antonio Spurs are clinging to their playoff lives. They do sport a 1.5 game cushion over the 11-seed, and likely will settle for the 9/10 play-in game if they hold off the other challengers.

Previous 10 games: 4-6

Remaining schedule: vs. Milwaukee, @ Brooklyn, @ New York, vs. Phoenix, vs. Phoenix

In the hunt: New Orleans Pelicans (31-37), Sacramento Kings (30-38)

Eliminated: Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Philadelphia 76ers (47-21)

Current situation: The Philadelphia 76ers have locked up a playoff berth and can clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the East with a pair of victories, or losses elsewhere from their opponents.

Previous 10 games: 8-2

Remaining schedule: @ Indiana, @ Miami, vs. Orlando, vs. Orlando

2. Brooklyn Nets (44-24)

Current situation: As the Brooklyn Nets sit three games back of the top seed, they're one game ahead for the second seed. The jostling for position among the East's top three seeds will be compelling over the final week of the regular season.

Previous 10 games: 5-5

Remaining schedule: @ Chicago, vs. San Antonio, vs. Chicago, vs. Cleveland

3. Milwaukee Bucks (43-24)

Current situation: The Milwaukee Bucks are cruising at the moment, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. Milwaukee will need help to improve its seed, but the battle with the Nets could go down to the wire.

Previous 10 games: 8-2

Remaining schedule: @ San Antonio, vs. Orlando, @ Indiana, vs. Miami, @ Chicago

4. New York Knicks (38-30)

Current situation: The New York Knicks are assured of at least the No. 7 seed, but would much rather prefer to clinch an outright playoff spot. A pair of wins would guarantee they avoid the play-in, which is the worst-case scenario for the Knicks. However, winning out guarantees the 4-seed.

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Remaining schedule: @ Los Angeles Lakers, vs. San Antonio, vs. Charlotte, vs. Boston

5. Atlanta Hawks (37-31)

Current situation: The Atlanta Hawks are in a similar boat to the Knicks, with the 4-seed and the play-in all on the table. They'd need help to lock down No. 4, and appear poised for a dogfight with the Miami Heat to hang on to No. 5. Fortunately for the Hawks, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami.

Previous 10 games: 5-5

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, vs. Washington, vs. Orlando, vs. Houston

6. Miami Heat (37-31)

Current situation: If staying out of the play-in is the top priority for the Miami Heat, they'll need to win three of their four remaining games to lock down at least the No. 6 seed. Alternatively, a win for the Heat against the Boston Celtics would get that job done. When looking at their remaining schedule, that might be the best option for Miami.

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Remaining schedule: @ Boston, vs. Philadelphia, @ Milwaukee, @ Detroit

7. Boston Celtics (35-33)

Current situation: A win against the Heat would help the Celtics get out of the play-in, but wouldn't seal the deal for Boston. In fact, the Celtics could win out and still be in the 7-seed, unless they get help from elsewhere around the league. A loss to the Heat basically seals their play-in fate.

Previous 10 games: 4-6

Remaining schedule: vs. Miami, @ Cleveland, @ Minnesota, @ New York

8. Charlotte Hornets (33-35)

Current situation: The Charlotte Hornets need one more win to ensure a play-in berth, which is where they'll likely wind up. They could do themselves a major favor by winning three (or more) of their remaining games to lock down at least the No. 8 seed without any additional help. Standing pat at No. 8 would keep the Hornets out of the 9/10 section of the play-in tournament.

Previous 10 games: 5-5

Remaining schedule: vs. Denver, vs. Los Angeles Clippers, @ New York, @ Washington

9. Washington Wizards (32-36)

Current situation: A pair of wins would cinch up a play-in berth for the Washington Wizards, who cannot improve beyond being in the play-in tournament. However, they can get into the 7/8 game, rather than the 9/10 game, if the results go their way. The finale against Charlotte could be the deciding factor there.

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Remaining schedule: @ Atlanta, @ Atlanta, vs. Cleveland, vs. Charlotte

10. Indiana Pacers (31-36)

Current situation: So long as the Indiana Pacers win three of their five remaining games, they'll have a lifeline to the play-in tournament. Winning fewer than that could see Indiana lose their spot, though the other hopefuls would need to put together runs of their own to bump out the Pacers. The bad news is Indiana has a pretty brutal run to close out the season.

Previous 10 games: 5-5

Remaining schedule: @ Cleveland, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Milwaukee, vs. Los Angeles Lakers, @ Toronto

In the hunt: Chicago Bulls (29-39), Toronto Raptors (27-41)

Eliminated: Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.