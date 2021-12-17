National Basketball Association NBA MVP Odds: Stephen Curry has early edge on Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With roughly two months of the NBA season in the books, which players have taken an early lead in the MVP race?

All three of the leading candidates have MVP awards in their respective trophy cases already, but there is always room for more hardware.

According to FOX Bet's insights , here are the top three MVP favorites, with a breakdown of each candidate's stats as of Friday morning, recent play and what's on the horizon.

(Note: Odds current as of Friday morning)

1. Stephen Curry: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total at FOX Bet )

Averages: Points: 26.9 | Assists: 6.1 | Rebounds: 5.5

How it's going: Perhaps you've heard, but Curry had a pretty nice week. The Golden State Warriors superstar claimed the title of the NBA's all-time 3-point king, passing Ray Allen's career total of 2,973 career 3s in a 105-96 win against the New York Knicks. With his torrid pace this season — an average of 5.4 3-pointers made per game — that total will continue to balloon as he pads the all-time record. At 23-5 to start the season, Curry's Warriors are also in a great spot at the forefront of the Western Conference.

What's up next: The Dubs continue their swing to the East Coast with a trip to take on the Boston Celtics on Friday and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Then they have a two-game home stand before heading to the desert for a marquee matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day.

2. Kevin Durant: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total at FOX Bet )

Averages: Points: 29.7 | Assists: 5.9 | Rebounds: 7.9

How it's going: The 33-year-old superstar is doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the Brooklyn Nets, especially as they deal with a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room. Durant ranks fourth in the league in minutes per game, at 37.0 per contest. He also leads the league with 13 30-plus-point games. He put up 34 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

What's up next: On Saturday, Durant entered Covid-19 protocols, meaning he could be out for a few games. Brooklyn's four-game stint at home continues with games against the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards. On Dec. 23, the Nets head west to face the Portland Trail Blazers before a Christmas showcase in L.A. against the Los Angeles Lakers.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total at FOX Bet )

Averages: Points: 27.0 | Assists: 5.8 | Rebounds: 11.6

How it's going: The reigning MVP remains consistent as ever for the defending champions. The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from a slow start to the season (3-4 in October) to win 13 of their past 16 games. Now they sit at 19-11 and are firmly back in the thick of the race for the Eastern Conference's top spot. However, Antetokounmpo was placed in the league's health and safety protocols on Dec. 14, so his playing status is unclear at the moment.

What's up next: The Bucks head to the Big Easy on Friday for a date with the New Orleans Pelicans before returning home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets. They'll then take a trip to face the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23 before spending Christmas at home vs. the Celtics.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

