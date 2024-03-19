National Basketball Association NBA legend Michael Jordan: Anthony Edwards' game has 'similarities' to mine Updated Mar. 19, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are poster dunks, and then there is what Anthony Edwards did on Monday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star went flying over John Collins of the Utah Jazz for one of the most epic dunks in the NBA in recent memory. Furthermore, it has generated conversation over how special the 22-year-old star can become.

Like any player, it sounds ludicrous to ever compare someone to Michael Jordan, arguably the best player in NBA history, but apparently, it's not in this case.

On Tuesday's edition of "First Things First," co-host Chris Broussard revealed a text exchange he had with Jordan.

"As great as Anthony Edwards is — and I think he can be the best American player, maybe the face of the league at least [among] American players — he's not gonna ever be in the GOAT conversation as great as he will be, but stylistically? Well, I reached out to the GOAT today, Michael Jordan. And Jordan said there are similarities in their games; he agreed," Broussard said. "So [if] Jordan said that there are similarities, there are similarities."

Edwards is in his fourth NBA season in what has been arguably his best work thus far. The one-and-done star out of Georgia entered Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets averaging a career-high 26.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.7/37.0/83.7. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 47-21, good for second in the Western Conference.

Edwards has averaged 20-plus points per game in each of the past three seasons, is a two-time All-Star and was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As for the comparison, Jordan is a Hall of Famer who was a 14-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA honoree, 10-time scoring champion, six-time NBA champion and five-time NBA MVP during his 15-year career.

